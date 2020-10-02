Should We Be Excited For A Follow-Up To The 2019 Lion King Remake?

It looks like Disney is showing no signs of pumping the brakes on more live-action remakes of classic animated movies. Deadline reported some unexpected news about a sequel to the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King. My first thought was why, but then again, the live-action remake did make truck loads of money. When I first read the reports, I thought about one thing: The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride. Simba’s Pride unfortunately lives in the shadow of its superior predecessor, understandably so. It’s not nearly as good as the first Lion King, but it succeeded on several levels. What I liked about it most was that it continued the story of Simba and showed us his life as a father and a ruler. It really flushed out his character development and showed that he was actually stronger as a father than a king.
Just like the first film, Simba found positive reinforcement several characters, including Rafiki, Timon and Pumba, and his father, Mufasa. They were all different kinds of characters, but their differences in philosophies is what drove Simba to reclaim the title of king from Scar. He saved his home and his family, and in the end, he actually managed to have a son with Nala. Speaking of which, why wasn’t his son in Simba’s Pride? We’ll get to that later, but his son wasn’t his only cub. He and Nala eventually had a daughter named Kiara, the main protagonist of Simba’s Pride (hence the title). Out of all the mentors Simba had, Kiara was the one who truly saved him.
Before and after she was born, Simba was at war with a group of exiled lionesses led by Zira. Zira was Scar’s most loyal follower and devoted lover. Together, they had three cubs; two sons, Kovu and Nuka, and a daughter, Vitari. Zira kept her children and the other outsiders far away from the Pride Lands, until she manipulated Kovu into becoming friends with Kiara in order to kill Simba. It was Kovu who was meant to be Scar’s successor. However, Zira blamed Scar’s death on Simba and convinced her followers that Simba was the real enemy. All of this led to an unintended romance between Kovu and Kiara, but when Simba discovered his original intentions, he exiled him. It seemed like the right call from a king’s perspective, but his daughter lost her respect for him.
Simba later escalated things further by leading his pride to a pretty brutal lioness battle with Zira’s outsiders. No, for real, for a kid’s movie, it was pretty nuts. Zira’s lionesses were frightening and were actually dominating the battle. However, the battle came to an end when Kiara and Kovu bravely stood between them. While Kovu failed to talk some sense into his mother, Kiara convinced Simba that the outsiders are just like them. After hearing some unexpected guidance from his daughter, Simba realized how pointless the fighting was and decided to accept the outsiders into his pride. Zira, however, refused his offer and attempted to attack him, but Kiara stopped her. Zira fell to her death and Simba found his family once again. All ended happily, and Simba got to have his story continued. It was a good follow-up.
I bring all of this up because I’m very curious about how Disney is going to about this follow-up to the live-action remake. Personally, I actually wouldn’t mind them making a live-action version of Simba’s Pride. Much like the animated version, the live-action movie didn’t flush out the adult Simba enough, so adapting Simba’s Pride would give them that opportunity to do so. However, I do believe there is another opportunity to jump on here. I actually had more of a prequel idea in mind, but based on the news that Deadline reported, Disney doesn’t have that in mind.
In fact, according to their report, Disney is aiming for a direct sequel to “explore the mythology of the characters of the first movie, including Mufasa”. That’s a very interesting idea to me, especially since Mufasa is pretty much the heart and soul of The Lion King. Apparently they also have a plan to continue the story of the dead Mufasa similar to the way Francis For Coppola continued the story of Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part 2. Basically, the follow-up will continue where the first one left off, but then add in some relevant flashbacks in-between. Sounds like an interesting, but the word that stands out to me is mythology. That makes me think that Simba will keep communicating with the spirit of Mufasa, similar to how he did in the first film. They can take it even further by explaining the afterlife in The Lion King.
They can actually take it even further by bringing back the movie’s most vital character. I’m talking, of course, about the one and only Scar. The prequel idea I had in mind involves exploring the early relationship between Mufasa and Scar. I always wanted to see an origin story of these two brothers and how Scar came to resent him. The sibling rivalry was always an intriguing story for me and I feel like the Mufasa and Scar relationship was never fully flushed out. Was Scar’s hatred of Mufasa purely out of jealously or did it run much deeper than that? Why would he turn against his older brother, even though Mufasa always cared for him? These are questions that many Lion King fans would love to see answered.
I reckon this follow-up will take a chance to explore these kinds of opportunities. In my opinion, they are too great to pass. Show everyone how Mufasa came to power and how he met Sarabi. Show us how Scar actually got his scar and when he challenge Mufasa. More importantly, show us how Mufasa chose to ultimately keep Scar around, despite the latter’s palpable discontent. You know what? Why not take it a step further?
I think Disney can take a chance and show us both Mufasa and Scar in the afterlife together. Even in death, the two brothers are one and Mufasa shows how forgiving he really is. This follow-up can show us how Scar lost his insanity during his disastrous reign. This causes him to be haunted by the spirit of his dead brother and in time, he comes to realize the true cost of his ambition and envy. Scar can die a fallen tyrant, but in the afterlife, he can reunite with his brother and be forgiven. This can create a totally different Scar. Sounds like a big stretch, but it’s one that I think Disney should take.
These are just a handful of routes Disney can take for this follow-up. I can talk about how talented Barry Jenkins is, but I honestly haven’t seen Moonlight. I don’t doubt that he’s a good director, but since he’s handling something so dear to our hearts, I just hope he does right by it. So should we be excited for this follow-up? That really all depends, but for me, I’m just curious. Just remember that we can always be surprised.