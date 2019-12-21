10 Things You Didn’t Know About Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is a film actress who has predominantly worked in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil language films. Hasaan was born in Madras on January 28, 1986, and she began her career as an entertainer in 1999. She is now considered one of the leading actresses of South Indian cinema. As an actress, she is best known for her roles in ‘Luck’, ‘Oh My Friend’, and ‘Race Gurram’. Haasan is also an established playback singer. Although she is a well-known actress in India and in Bollywood circles, there are plenty of things about this actress that people from elsewhere in the world do not know about her. Here are 10 interesting facts about Shruti Haasan .
1. She Has Famous Parents
Shruti is not the only talented person in her family as she comes from a large family of performers. Her parents are Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, who are both actors. Her younger sister, Akshara, is also an actress. Shruti’s cousins Suhasini Maniratnam and Anu Haasan, also work in the entertainment industry. Furthermore, her uncles Charu and Chandra Haasan both work as actors and on the production side of filmmaking.
2. She Studied Psychology
Shruti Haasan is known for her talents as a performer and for her beauty. However, she is also a very intelligent woman. She studied at the Lady Andal school in Chennai before moving to Mumbai to study for a degree in psychology at St. Andrew’s College. However, she decided to focus on her career in cinema and music so she moved to the United States to study music at the Musicians Institute in California. After completing her studies, she returned to Chennai.
3. Haasan is the Tamil Voice of Elsa in ‘Frozen II’
‘Frozen’ is one of the most popular and successful animations of all time. People from all around the world have had the chance to enjoy this wonderful film as it has been dubbed in multiple languages, including Tamil. ‘Frozen II’ was released in 2019, and this was also dubbed in Tamil. In the Tamil version of the film, Shruti Haasan voices both the speaking and the singing voices of the character Queen Elsa.
4. She Used a Fake Name in School
According to India Today, Shruti Haasan used a fake name when she was at school. This was because she wanted to remain anonymous and for people not to know she was from a famous family. She chose to go by the name Pooja Ramchandran. By doing this, she successfully concealed her identity and her classmates were duped into believing that she was not from a famous family.
5. Shoes Are Her Passion
Haasan has confessed that one of her biggest passions in life is shoes. She enjoys choosing new shoes and she owns pairs in many styles and colors. She has admitted in interviews that she owns at least 100 pairs of shoes. Haasan says that if she earned more money, she would buy even more shoes for her collection.
6. Haasan Did Not Speak to Her Mother for a While
In recent years, Shruti Haasan has had a wonderful relationship with her mother and they are often seen hanging out together shopping or grabbing a coffee. However, this has not always been the case as their relationship has been troubled over the years, and they even spent a short period not speaking to each other. This was because Hasaan’s mother was upset that she had developed a bond with her father’s new girlfriend and had been spending time with each other. This upset Hasaan’s mother greatly and led to them not speaking. They are now over this rift and their relationship is back on track.
7. She is Multilingual
Haasan is a woman of many talents, and this is clear through her work as an actress, singer, musician, and scriptwriter. However, she has many more talents that are not related to her work in the music and film industries. A little-known fact about this talented woman is that she is multilingual as she can speak eight languages. Throughout her career, her multilingual talents have come in useful for her roles in different films.
8. She Loves Fashion and Cosmetics
When she is not working, Shruti Haasan likes to spend her free time shopping. She particularly enjoys shopping for clothes and cosmetics. In interviews, she has said that her favorite fashion brands are Guess and Aldo. When it comes to her favorite cosmetics, she usually chooses Mac or Benefit. In the past, Shruti Hasaan has worked as a model, so it is hardly surprising that she enjoys fashion and cosmetics.
9. Haasan is a Music Director
Although she is well known as an actress, Shruti Haasan has also worked in many other aspects of the entertainment industry. One of her roles has been working as a music producer. She first did this for her father’s production ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’. Her other work in the music industry involves her performing as the lead singer of an alt-rock band that she co-founded called ‘The Extramentals’, says The Times of India.
10. She Has Won Multiple Awards
Shruti Hasaan is one of the most successful and talented actresses of modern Indian cinema, and her talents have been recognized as she has won multiple awards over the last decade. She won her first award in 2010. This was the Edison Award for Best Introduced Music Director for ‘Unnaipol Oruvan. Two years later, she won one award for her role in ‘7aum Arivu’ and two awards for her role in ‘Anaganaga O Dheerudu’. In 2013, she won three awards for her role in ‘3’ and one award for ‘Gabbar Singh’, followed by a further three awards in 2015. Shruti Hasaan’s most recent award was the SIIMA Award for Best Actress- Telugu, which was for her role in Srimanthudu.