For almost 30 years, Sienna Guillory has entertained countless people all over the world with her impressive acting skills. She has played a wide variety of characters, but she is best-known for her portrayal of Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil franchise. In addition to a very successful film career, Sienna has also had many impressive TV roles. She’s appeared on shows like Luther, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Lucky Man, and Fortitude. No matter what character she’s playing, though, viewers can always found on Sienna to put on a performance that will be nearly impossible to forget. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sienna Guillory.
1. She Is Bilingual
Sienna was born and raised in England. However, when she was a child, she spent a summer visiting her family in Mexico where she learned Spanish which she now speaks fluently. There’s no doubt that the ability to speak two languages is definitely a handy skill to have in the entertainment industry.
2. She Used To Be A Model
At the beginning of her career, Sienna also worked as a model. She had been discovered in the late 90s while accompanying a friend to a local modeling agency. She was mainly interested in modeling as a way to support her acting career, but she ended up having lots of success. Sienna modeled for several major companies including Dolce and Gabbana and Burberry.
3. Helen Mirren Is One Of Her Biggest Inspirations
Helen Mirren is easily one of the most well-known international actresses to come from England. Sienna grew up watching Mirren work and seeing her is one of the things that inspired Sienna to get into acting. On top of that, Mirren is also a close friend of Sienna’s mother.
4. She Is The Mother Of Twins
Sienna isn’t only a working women, she’s also a devoted wife and mother. In 2002, Sienna married actor, Enzo Cilenti. In 2015, the couple welcomed a set of twins: Valentina and Lucia. The children were named after Sienna’s grandmother and great aunt who were also twins.
5. She Became An Actor Because She Wanted To Know What It’s Like To Be Other People
Every actor has a different reason for what made them want to go into acting. When asked about her reason, Sienna said, “I didn’t become an actor because I like myself. I became an actor because I wanted to know what it was like to be other people. Because possibly I don’t like myself.” She also added that she ‘hates’ acting and it’s simply something she fell into.
6. She Got Her First Acting Job At 16
Life wasn’t always easy for Sienna. She didn’t come from a family with money and grew up living on public assistance. As a teenager, she stole clothing to try to keep up with fashion trends and was eventually expelled. When she was offered her first acting job at 16-years-old, she knew that she couldn’t turn down the opportunity to start making some real money.
7. She’s Also Done Voice Overs
Sienna’s on screen work is what has made her famous, but that isn’t the only thing she’s done. She’s also a talented voice actress who has done a couple of voice roles throughout the years. Most notably, she voiced Arya in the 2006 video game, Eragon. In fact, her work in Eragon actually prevented her from appearing in Resident Evil: Extinction because there was a scheduling conflict.
8. She Loves To Read
Sienna has been fortunate to find consistent work throughout her acting career. While this is definitely a blessing, it means that she doesn’t always get lots of time off to do the things she enjoys. When she does have free time, however, one of her favorite things to do is spend it reading a good book.
9. She’d Never Done Martial Arts Prior To Resident Evil
Most people can relate to stretching the truth a little bit for the sake of being hired for a job. That’s exactly what Sienna did when she said that she had previous martial arts experience when auditioning for Resident Evil. She has actually never done martial arts before, but that didn’t stop her from doing a great job at the audition and being cast in the film.
10. She Loves Animals
Sienna loves nature and enjoys spending as much time outside as she can. She loves to do things like go hiking and explore local trails. She is also an animal lover who appreciates all sorts of animals. If you take a quick scroll through her Instagram, you’ll see that there’s no shortage of animal photos.