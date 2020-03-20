10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sophina Brown

Sophina Brown is an actress who is known for her role in the television series “Twenties.” She has been in the film and television industry as a professional actress for nearly two decades now and she has a lot of credits in her professional acting portfolio. We wanted to know more about this interesting American actress so we looked into her career and personal history. Here are 10 things we learned about her that you might not already know.
1. She’s a native of Michigan
Sophina Brown was born in Saginaw, Michigan on September 18, 1976. This makes her 43 years of age. She grew up in Michigan and didn’t even leave the state to attend college. Because of her burning passion to become a professional actress, she attended the University of Michigan where she majored in Theatre Performance. She graduated with her BFA degree from the institution to become a formally trained actress.
2. She is a stage actor
You’ve probably seen Sophina in a variety of films and television series, but she got her start in acting on the stage. This is one of the more challenging ways to break into the business because the actors must know their lines and remember them. There are no retakes because all performances are done live so if you forget your lines, the audience will know immediately unless you happen to be great at improvisation. Starting out as a stage actor helps to develop strict personal discipline and dedication to the craft. Right after graduating from college, Sophina Brown was hired to perform in The National Tour of the musical “Fame.” She went on to appear in “The Lion King” which was her Broadway debut.
3. She is married and is uncontroversial
Sophina Brown has been married for nearly a decade. She married Henry Simmons in May of 2010. The couple is still married and there have been no reports of affairs from either partner in the gossip columns. Neither has there been any controversies surrounding the actress. She has a solid reputation.
4. Sophina is a private person
There are many Hollywood actors who have multiple social media accounts. More of them maintain this kind of advertising for their careers and resources for fans than those who don’t. Sophina Brown is different. She is a very private person who doesn’t have an Instagram account or Facebook. If she does, she has maintained complete adn total privacy from the public. She values her privacy in her personal life.
5. She worked with Dave Chappelle
Not everyone remembers or is even aware of the fact that Sophina Brown has acted with the famous comedian Dave Chappelle. She appeared in five separate episodes as a recurring guest in “Chappelle’s Show,” which was a comedy sketch program. She worked with him off and on from 2003 through 2004.
6. Brown has had several recurring roles
During her tenure as a professional actress, Sophina Brown has appeared in a variety of different television series. She became well known for her performance as character Nikki Betancourt on the CBS television series “Numb3rs,” as well as for her part in “Shark” as Raina Troy. She also secured a recurring role in the television series “Ravenswood” which aired on ABC as Terry Beaumont. This shows that she is a skilled actress who can play characters that are convincing in a variety of genres and she is not typecast in any certain type of role. This has opened up more acting jobs for her over the years.
7. Sophina has been influenced by James Woods
We also learned that Sophina Brown has been heavily influenced and inspired by fellow veteran actor James Woods. He has served as a teacher for her and she has learned a lot from him, both on camera and off. She has a great deal of respect for him, for his experience, and she enjoys his sense of humor. She shared that the two have a great student-teacher relationship and she thinks that he is a funny and nice guy to be around. She appeared with him in the film “Shark.”
8. Her career officially launched in 2000
Sophina Brown’s first professional acting role in television was in the series “Strangers” in a minor role. The following year she appeared in “The Education of Max Bickford” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Her next job was in 2003 in a guest appearance on the TV series “Hack” followed by appearances in “Law & Order,” “Chappelle’s Show,” She also went on to appear in several other series including “Committed,” “Without a Trace,” “Shark,” “Numb3rs,” “Castle,” “Brothers & Sisters,” and the film “Because I Said So.”
9. She has full-time work on “Twenties”
Sophina has been busy and has racked up 26 credits for her acting in film and television throughout the years. She is currently slated to appear in the current 2020 season of “Twenties” in the role of Ida B. She is on a positive track in her career and we expect to continue seeing her appear in our favorite television shows from comedy to drama. It’s likely that she will be on the series throughout its duration.
10. Sophina Brown is a great supporting actress
Although Ms. Brown has not yet achieved the status of an A-list star, she has made a name for herself in the industry. She is an excellent supporting actress who has a skill for adapting to whatever role she is playing at the time. She has shown us that she can be serious or be funny, whatever happens, to be called for. Her performances are suburb and this is why she has no problem finding a part to play. She’s a bit older than her other co-stars on “Twenties,” but she shines just as brightly. We’re all looking forward to many more years as she moves from one series to another.