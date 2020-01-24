10 Things You Didn’t Know About Stavros Niarchos

A quick google search about Stavros Niarchos would let you into an opulent world of a native Greek family that built its fortunes from oil shipping across the globe. Stavros Niarchos III is the grandson to Stavros Niarchos I, the multi-billion shipping tycoon. Stavros Niarchos III may be famous for the vast wealth the family has, but he is also known for multiple relationships with celebrities and models. The billionaire heir has hit the media gossip desks for his romantic ties with A-listed stars across the world. Away from the family fortunes and relationship dramas, he is famous for his passion for skateboarding. You are likely interested in uncovering the luxurious life of Stavros Niarchos, so here are some details.
1. Stavros Niarchos’ net worth
His wealth is estimated to be approximately $100 million, but the value of his assets will soar high once he legally acquires the family estates. Despite being a professional skateboarder, he has not made a name for himself in skateboarding competitions; therefore, he does not make much from the sport.
2. Married to Dasha Zhukova
After dating several high profile personalities, Stavros Niarchos decided to tie the knot with Russian heiress and business mogul Dasha Zhukova. The duo exchanged their vows in Kulm Hotel located in Switzerland in a star-studded event. The invite-only wedding was attended by celebrities, including Jen Meyer, Kate Hudson, Sarah Foster, and Karlie Kloss, among others. Dasha was previously married to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. They got married in 2008 and later separated after six years of a secret marriage. Dasha, however, seems to have found her life companion in Stavros as the pair invited over 300 family members and friends to witness the wedding.
3. His break up with Jessica Hart was amicable
Stavros had a thing with the Australian model, but the relationship did not lead to the altar. She revealed on her Instagram about the separation claiming that the seven-year tie with the Greek heir had run its course but they were on good terms. Although people had thought that the two would get married, those who were close to her claim that they were not on the same page. As per the sources, Jessica wanted to have children but Stavros did not.
4. He bought a high-priced property
When you live in luxury, price tags do not seem to bother you when shopping; Stavros Niarchos lives by this statement. He came to the rescue of preservationists when he purchased an architectural masterpiece property that was on the verge of being pulled down by its owners. Stavros paid a whopping $15 million for the Beverly Hills, California property. The Kronish house is one of Richard Neutra’s most classic designs of 1955 and sits on over 1.34 acres of land. According to Los Angeles Conservancy, the landmark villa had been vacant for many years and was in a bad state. Stavros took over the property and also promised to renovate and restore the architectural glory of the pinwheel-shaped home. The house is such an outstanding structure to the inhabitants of Beverly Hills, who were against its destruction. Stavros reportedly contracted American architect firm Marmol Radziner to repair the home.
5. Professional Skateboarder
Stavros Niarchos comes close to Tony Hawk in professional skateboarding not for his out-of-the-world skateboarding skills, but as one of the most famous skateboarders of all time. Although he enjoys the limelight as a skateboarder, he is known for his riches since he is the second wealthiest skateboarder as per Alux. Stavros’ skateboarding skills are, however, not enough to push his ranking in the skateboarding chart.
6. Dated Paris Hilton
After only dating Mary Kate Olsen for approximately five months, Stavros Niarchos turned his romantic gears towards Olsen’s friend, and media personality Paris Hilton. The news about their relationship came after they were seen enjoying each other’s company on multiple occasions. The relationship did not last long as the pair broke up a month later.
7. He is the heir to Niarchos shipping fortune
It is one thing to inherit a fortune but quite another to be given the keys to the kingdom composed of a never –drying source of wealth. Stavros Niarchos stands to inherit as the eldest grandson of the shipping tycoon. He does not only take after his father’s and grandfather’s names but is also legally entitled to the succession of wealth amassed by the grandfather in the oil shipping industry.
8. Academic background
Besides the fortunes and his multiple romantic affairs with high-profile personalities, Stavros Niarchos has attended some of the most prestigious educational institutions. He started his education in France at the College Stanislas de Paris. It is a private Catholic school that happens to be the largest in the country. Stavros later attended Seabury Hall in Maui, which caters to middle and high school students, before furthering his studies at the University of Southern California. At the university, the heir to the Niarchos fortune undertook film studies since he hoped to carve a career in the film industry.
9. His brother is an art collector
Stavros Niarchos is the eldest brother of Theo Niarchos, who is a prominent art enthusiast. Theo fell in love with art at a young age of 9 while visiting museums in France and has since then been focused on pursuing it as a career. He went ahead to study art history at university, having taken after his father’s passion for the collection of art. According to Interview Magazine, Theo opened a huge art gallery in Los Angeles, where he keeps a collection of art from his friends and renowned artists. He stands out in the family because of his choice to pursue a different course in life.
10. His breakup with Mary Kate Olsen affected her studies
Mary Kate Olsen is one of the many ladies in Stavros’s list of romantic ties. The American actress and fashion designer started dating Stavros in 2015. The pair, however, did not stay long before they broke up, and the split had a devastating effect on the actress; she admitted that she had to take a break from her studies.