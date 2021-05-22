Sterling Jerins is only a teenager, but she already has about 10 years of experience working as a professional actress. As soon as she steps in front of the camera she carries herself with the poise and confidence of an adult who has been acting for decades. She got her first big break in 2013 when she was cast in the TV series Deception, but since then she has focused her attention on movie roles. Some of her best-known movie appearances include World War Z and The Conjuring franchise. Now she is back for the latest installment of The Conjuring, and she’s ready to continue scaring fans out of their minds. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sterling Jerins.
1. She Comes From A Creative Family
Sterling was born and raised in New York City to parents who are no strangers to the arts. This means that Sterling was able to explore her creativity at a very early age. Her mother is an actress and her father is an artist. Sterling also has a sister named Ruby who is a professional actress. Ruby is most famous for her role as Grace in Nurse Jackie.
2. She Likes To Travel
Life is all about making memories, and Sterling wants to make them in as many different places as possible. Sterling enjoys exploring the world and she has already gotten the chance to visit places both in and outside of the United States. There’s no doubt she’s going to get more stamps in her passport in the years to come.
3. She’s Studied Ballet
Acting is what Sterling has put most of her time and effort into, but it isn’t the only art form she has experience working in. When Sterling was younger, she began taking ballet classes. She studied at Ballet Academy East as well as other places in New York City. It’s unclear if she still does any dancing.
4. She’s Very Family Oriented
There are lots of teenagers who want nothing more than to get as far away from their families as possible. However, that doesn’t seem to be true for Sterling. Sterling has close relationships with her loved ones and she enjoys spending as much time with them as she can.
5. She Supports Human Rights
Despite her young age, Sterling already has a good understanding of the world and the importance of certain issues. She has shown her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement and the overall fight to end racism. In addition to sharing resources with her followers on social media, she has also helped spread information about various events.
6. She’s Fairly Private
For some people, being in the spotlight can be an addiction experience. There are plenty of celebrities who seem to thrive off of attention and as a result, they’re willing to do just about anything to get it. Sterling, on the other hand, seems to really enjoy her privacy, and outside of her work, she doesn’t have much interest in putting on a show for the world.
7. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
We know that Sterling started acting at an early age, but we aren’t sure if she underwent any sort of formal acting training. Based on her age, however, we know that she hasn’t enrolled in any collegiate drama programs. Either way, whatever she’s been doing is clearly working for her.
8. She’s Grateful For All Of Her Fans
Fans are an important part of every celebrity’s career, and Sterling fully understands that. During an interview with Starry Magazine, Sterling said, “First and foremost, I want to say “thank you” to all my wonderful fans. It has really touched me that so many people all over the world care about me and my work. I am incredibly thankful and grateful for all the love I have received on social media.”
9. She Plays The Guitar
On top of acting and dancing, Sterling also has some skills on the strings. She has been playing the guitar for several years but we weren’t able to find any information on exactly when she got started. Sadly, we weren’t able to find any footage of her playing the guitar.
10. She’s Passionate About The Environment
Even though we’ve all been told how important it is to take care of the environment, there are lots of people who simply don’t care because they don’t believe the issue impacts them. Sterling is serious about taking care of the earth and she’s doing her part to help the planet stay healthy for us and future generations.