Steve-O Literally Paralyzed Himself To Make Jackass 4

It’s kind of a wonder how anyone on the Jackass cast hasn’t fallen to pieces yet since the injuries that each one of them has willingly or unwittingly sustained over the years should have left them crippled or dead long before now. But in this upcoming movie, which will be featured on Paramount+, the guys will be back pulling even sicker stunts than ever before, which is to say that they’ll be abusing themselves like never before. Seriously, the number of people that might wonder about how these guys are still breathing and staying upright has to be in the millions by now since Jackass has been around for quite a while and the guys have been doing things that even little kids wouldn’t do on a triple-dog-dare. This time around one of the crazier things that Steve-O is going to be doing will be allowing a doctor, dressed as a clown, to inject his spine with something that will actually paralyze him.
One can hopefully guess that this won’t be a permanent condition since there’s no way that any doctor, or anyone, would think of damaging an individual in this manner permanently. Well, maybe some folks would, but not in this case. If that’s not enough it sounds as though Steve-O will also be diving into a pool filled with urine, which sounds like something he would do since he’s performed similar stunts in the past. Of course, that’s a big IF on whether or not he’s going to do some of these stunts, since even the Jackass cast has to admit that they’re getting a little rusty around the edge at this point. With all the stunts they’ve put themselves through it’s not hard to think about how joints are getting stiff, muscles and tendons are a bit twitchy these days, and teeth might even rattle on occasion if they shake too hard.
Having sat down to listen to a shortlist of some of the worst injuries that Johnny Knoxville has been through is enough to make even the most hardcore Jackass fans wince since some of them have been pretty serious, not to mention life-threatening. It sounds as though the majority of the cast will be returning, but Bam Margera has actually been banned from the set and given a restraining order. Needless to say, Bam wasn’t happy to hear this, but his addiction issues, which have been made public whenever someone feels the need, are a huge impediment to shooting, and as a result, he was kicked off the project. Knoxville and others would love to have him back apparently, but until he’s able to sober up and clean up he’s not welcome on the set.
It might be a different atmosphere without Bam, but who knows, it might actually be kind of interesting given that there were days when Bam definitely helped to make the show, and others when he was kind of an annoyance for various reasons. But then again, if one is going to rate the Jackass show and movies based on how much they annoyed people it’s very likely that no one would have watched it in the first place. At one time Jackass was a hit show that people couldn’t stop talking about. Then came the movies, and things started to change obviously. The stunts that Steve-O has participated in during the course of the movies have been absolutely disgusting most times and definitely worth cringing at during others.
Look at this way, Steve-O has snorted wasabi, put electrodes on his body and let someone crank up the juice, received papercuts in some of the most tender areas of his anatomy, encased his head in a bubble while Preston passed gas into a tube that led to the bubble, and those are just some of the movie stunts. He’s also crawled over an alligator pit on a tightrope with raw chicken in his underwear, he’s taken a tee ball to the junk, he’s been strapped into a honey pot filled with all sorts of nastiness, and again, those are just a few stunts that one can mention. He’s taken part in the group stunts as well and incurred at least minor to major damage there as well, and let’s not forget his tattoo while taking a ride across some of the bumpiest terrain with rock legend Henry Rollins. This is a guy that has put his body and overall health on the line so many times that one has to wonder how it’s affected his mental health since now that he’s clean and sober it sounds as though he’s perfectly lucid. But why, oh why, would he keep doing these things then? Well, some people are bound to do the crazy stuff that other folks won’t, and the Jackass crew kind of elected themselves as head representatives of the department a while ago.