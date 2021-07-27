Over the last couple of years, the social media platform TikTok has gotten a lot of attention. Lots of creators have taken advantage of the app’s popularity to launch their online careers, and Streeter and Neisha are among them. The couple has built a large following on TikTok and people can’t get enough of their hilarious videos. Their content consists mostly of funny skits, but they also include moments from their personal lives as well. At the moment, they have more than 490,000 followers and over seven million likes. Those numbers seem to be going up on a regular basis. If they continue at the rate they’re going, there’s no doubt they’re going to become even more popular. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Streeter and Neisha.
1. They’re From Alabama
There are lots of social media stars who eventually decide to move to Los Angeles, but Streeter and Neisha are still repping their home state of Alabama. Streeter is originally from Montgomery while Neisha is from Huntsville. The two are very proud of their roots and don’t appear to have any plans to move.
2. They’ve Been Together For Years
Some people are willing to do just about anything to get popular on social media, and that includes faking a relationship. However, that isn’t Streeter and Neisha’s style at all. They’re a real-life couple that started dating in 2017 and their relationship is still going strong.
3. They’ve Been Homeless
Streeter and Neisha may be successful now, but things haven’t always been easy for them. In fact, there have been moments where it would have been very easy for them to give up. At one point in time, they went through a period of homelessness. No matter what they’ve gone through, however, they are both the kind of people who refuse to let anything keep them down.
4. They Met At Job Corps
They always say that love finds you when you least expect it, and that’s exactly how things happened for Streeter and Neisha. The couple met at Job Corps. For those who aren’t familiar, Job Corps is a program funded by the United States Department of Labor that provides free education and vocational training for teenagers and young adults ages 16 to 24.
5. They’re Proud Parents
Being popular on the internet is cool and everything, but nothing is more important to Streeter and Neisha than family. They are very devoted parents to their two-year-old son, Kaiden. He is their pride and joy and has even made appearances in some of their videos. As you can probably guess, their followers love it every time Kaiden pops up.
6. Their Zodiac Signs Are Compatible
If you believe in astrology then you know that some signs are said to be more compatible than others. It looks like Streeter, a Pisces, and Neisha, a Capricorn, have hit the lottery in that department. According to Compatible Astrology, Capricorns and Pisces are among the most compatible signs. This could explain why they seem to balance each other out so well.
7. They’re In Their Early 20s
Lots of people think TikTok is only for teenagers, but that isn’t entirely true. We don’t know exactly when their birthdays are, but we know that Streeter is 24 and Neisha is 21. They’re already accomplished a lot at young ages, so it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for them.
8. A Mop Made Them Famous
Streeter and Neisha started posting on TikTok in the summer of 2021, but it wasn’t until a year later that their account really started to take off. Streeter and Neisha’s first viral video was a mop prank in which Streeter spilled soda on the floor while Neisha mopped. When she noticed what was going on, Neisha smacked Streeter in the head with the mop. The video was shared by several well-known people including Snoop Dogg.
9. They Love Seafood
Is there one kind of food that you can eat over and over again without getting tired of it? For Streeter and Neisha the answer is yes. Both of them cite seafood as their absolute favorite. Unfortunately, we don’t have any additional information on which items they love the most.
10. Streeter Is Also A Musician
Streeter’s sense of humor isn’t the only thing he has going for him. He’s also a talented rapper who has been putting out music for the last several years. While it doesn’t appear that he’s released a full-length project, his singles are available on all major streaming platforms. Although it doesn’t appear that Neisha is a musician, she’s definitely Streeter’s biggest fan.