Is there anything that Tamela Mann can’t do? Well-known for her skills as both a singer and an actress, Tamela has had a very successful career that has already spanned the course of two decades. As an actress, she is best-known for her role as Cora Simmons in the TV series Meet the Browns. As a singer, she has released five gospel albums, one of which reached number one on the gospel charts. However, Tamela’s talents aren’t the only thing that have drawn people to her. Her positive spirit has also earned her lots of respect and admiration from people in the entertainment industry. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tamela Mann.
1. She Has A Clothing Line
Tamela has always loved fashion and she has recently decided to turn her passion into a business. She started a clothing company called the Tamela Mann Collection. The collection is aimed at curvy women and primarily consists of stylish athleisure wear which includes everything from leggings to dresses.
2. She Started Her Music Career With Kirk Franklin
In the gospel world, Kirk Franklin is one of the biggest names to ever do it. Tamela Mann actually got her start in the music industry by singing with Franklin’s group, Kirk Franklin and the Family. While a member of the group, she did several solo performances. During this time she also got the chance to collaborate with big names like Mary J. Blige and Yolanda Adams.
3. She Didn’t Start Acting Until Her 30s
Becoming an actress wasn’t always on Tamela’s mind. In fact, she didn’t even start her acting career until the late 90s when she was already in her 30s. At that time, she was primarily doing theater work. It quickly became clear that she definitely had a natural talent for acting. Very early into her career, she started working with Tyler Perry and she has also appeared in several of his plays.
4. She And Her Husband Have A YouTube Channel
Tamela and David Mann understand the importance of building a strong social media presence and they’ve done just that. On top of having 2.4 million followers on Instagram, they’ve also started a YouTube channel. On their channel, they upload a video variety of videos including musical performances and vlogs. At the moment, their channel has 257,000 subscribers and over 45 million views.
5. She Has Struggled With Her Weight
Throughout her life, Tamela has struggled to maintain a healthy weight. In 2019, she decided that she wanted to get serious about her weight and decided to work with Weight Watchers to help reach her goals. Since then, she has lost over 40 pounds and many of her fans are inspired by her fitness journey.
6. She Is A Grandmother
When you picture a grandmother in your head, someone like Tamela Mann probably isn’t what comes to mind. Mann may be 54-years-old, but she definitely has a very hip vibe. Still, however, she is a grandmother of twelve. Tamela loves having a big family and she enjoys spending as much time with them as she can.
7. She Underwent Knee Replacement Surgery
Tamela’s knees are a main part of the reason why she struggled with being able to get active. Although being overweight can put unnecessary wear and tear on your knees, once your knees get bad it’s hard to exercise. Fortunately, Tamela was able to undergo knee replacement surgery in 2019.
8. She’s Attended Marches For Social Justice
Tamela has never been afraid to stand up for the things she believes in, and the fight against racism is no exception. She said, “I was with my son, my daughter and my grandkids. We were all protesting. I was walking and I was holding this sign. I got this big lump in my throat, and before I knew it I was crying because I didn’t think that this was going to move me like it did.”
9. She And Her Husband Were High School Sweethearts
Tamela and her husband, David, have been married for over 30 years and their chemistry is undeniable. Their love story is definitely one for the ages as well. The two are from the same town in Texas and attended high school together where they met in a chorus class.
10. She Is More Confident In Her Singing Abilities
In the mainstream world, Tamela is probably better known for her acting roles than her singing. However, music has always been the thing that has truly had her heart. She told Dallas News that acting is more her husband’s thing while singing has been hers. She added that she has always been “very confident” in her abilities as a singer.