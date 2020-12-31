Being a child star isn’t an easy thing to do, and Taylor Dooley knows this from first hand experience. After breaking into the entertainment industry at a young age with a starring role in the 2005 film 2005 The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D Taylor was hoping that the opportunities would just come flooding in. Unfortunately, however, that didn’t end up being the case. After a few years with no quality jobs, Taylor decided to take a break from acting. Now, she’s back in a way she never could’ve imagined. She reprised her role as Lavagirl in the Netflix movie We Can Be Heroes and she doesn’t plan on going anywhere any time soon. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Taylor Dooley.
1. She Never Thought She’d Play Lavagirl Again
After more than a decade since the release of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D most people, including Taylor, probably lost any hope that there’d be a sequel. During an interview with Hollywood Life, Taylor said that she “never thought” she would get the chance to be Lavagirl again. She said, ” I always hoped because we were actually originally supposed to do a sequel potentially. So I always had hoped that we were going to, and then as the years passed, it just kind of dwindled.”
2. She Studied Psychology
When Taylor decided to take a break from acting, she chose to focus her attention on her education. She went to school where she studied psychology and earned a degree. On the surface, acting and psychology may not seem like they have much in common, but having a good understanding of psychology can help actors explore their roles.
3. She Is A Mother
Getting an education isn’t the only thing Taylor was focused on during her time away from acting. She also built a beautiful family. She married Justin Cassotta in 2016 and the couple now has two children together. Justin doesn’t appear to work in the entertainment industry.
4. She Is Really Into Health And Wellness
We’re all aware how important it is to take care of ourselves, but sadly self care is something that often gets overlooked. Taylor, on the other hand, is very interested in health and wellness and does her best to make sure she’s always looking and feeling her best. She follows a healthy diet and is sure to incorporate physical activity into her regular routine. She often shares health and fitness related content with her followers on social media.
5. She Is A Brand Ambassador
Taylor may have been away from the business for a while, but her fans have never forgotten her. She has a huge following on social media that includes almost 230,o00 followers on Instagram alone. She has gotten the chance to work with several companies and she is currently a brand ambassador for Doterra and other brands.
6. She Is A Blogger
In addition to her career as an actress, Taylor has also become a blogger. She started a website where she uploads lifestyle based content that discusses things like motherhood, health/fitness, and beauty. It’s been a while since she’s added any new posts, but hopefully she continues to keep it active.
7. She Studied Acting At Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute
Taylor has loved acting for as long as she can remember and she’s always been very serious about her craft. During her hiatus from acting, she decided to use that time to sharpen her skills. She took acting classes at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.
8. She Is On TikTok
Like most people, Taylor has been spending a lot of extra time on social media during the pandemic. She decided to make an account on TikTok and she’s been able to build a large following. She has 96,000 followers and her content has gotten more than 210,000 likes.
9. She Is Friends With Taylor Lautner
Taylor has made a lot of friends during her time in the industry and one of them is Taylor Lautner, best-known for his role in the Twilight franchise. The two worked together on The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D and have stayed in contact ever since.
10. She Made Her On Screen Debut In Star Trek
Many actors get their first roles in shows or movies that no one has ever heard of. That wasn’t the case for Taylor, though. She came out of the gate swinging with a role in a major franchise. Taylor’s very first on screen appearance was in Star Trek: Hidden Frontier. Just two years later she landed the role of Lavagirl.