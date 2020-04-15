Lots of actors spend half of their careers trying to get their big break, Taylor Mosby was lucky enough to get her within years of her first professional job. The teen actor became well-known to countless viewers when she was given the role of Amira Birkeland in the sitcom, The Last OG. Since then, the possibilities have started to look endless for Taylor’s career. She has also appeared in the 2019 film, Breakthrough. It’ll be interesting to see what other kind of projects Taylor decides to work on as she continues to develop her craft, but so far fans are loving everything she’s touched. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Taylor Mosby.
1. She Was Interested In Singing Before Acting
Lots of times we’re taught that if you want to be really successful at something, you have to focus solely on that one thing. That isn’t always necessarily true. Taylor was actually wanted to pursue a music career before she thought about acting. Although Taylor has already built successful acting career, she also loves to sing and hopes to pursue a career in the music industry as well. She even got the chance to combine both of passions through her character in Breakthrough.
2. She Got Her Start In School Plays
Taylor Mosby caught the acting but when she was around 7-years-old. She started taking roles in school and local plays and couldn’t get enough. That’s when she realized that acting was something she wanted to do on a serious level. During spring break, her mother took her out to Los Angeles for an audition and her career took off from there.
3. She Finds Dramatic Roles More Challenging
It’s not often that you see actors who can successfully switch between comedic and dramatic roles. Taylor Mosby has already shown that she has what it takes to pull off both. Although she doesn’t have a preference between the two, she says that dramatic roles are a bit more difficult because they require more focus.
4. She Advises Young Actors Not To Let ‘No’ Discourage Them
Lots of people who want to pursue careers in the acting industry give up quickly because of the constant rejection. However, Taylor says that if you want to make it in the business, you have to be willing to keep grinding even after you’ve heard no hundred so times. She also encourages young actors not to let the majority discourage them. She says, “When I say that I mean if you do not see anyone that looks like you, sounds like you, or thinks like you in the industry that doesn’t mean you don’t belong. It means there’s a spot open for someone just like you because everyone is special in their own way and the world can hear your story just like everyone else. Just don’t be afraid to try.”
5. She’s From Oklahoma
Before moving out to Los Angeles, Taylor Mosby was living in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she was born. Although her local area provided a great foundation for her career, she know that she had to move to a bigger city if she wanted to take things to the next level.
6. She May Have A Future In Vlogging
Taylor Mosby isn’t a YouTube regular, but she does have a channel where she likes to post singing videos. She also uploaded a video of her family’s Christmas celebration in 2018 and it looks like she has the potential to be a pretty good vlogger.
7. She Already Has Her Dream Role In Mind
When asked if she has a dream role in mind, Taylor didn’t hesitate to give this answer: “My dream role is to be in a movie like La La Land because it perfectly incorporated musical theater and film. It would be amazing to combine all my skills on screen and I could hopefully even get a chance to tap dance.”
8. She Has Diverse Taste In Music
As an avid music lover, Taylor enjoys listening to all sorts of artists. Some of her favorite people to listen to include Ariana Grande, Sam Cooke, Michael Jackson, and Chloe X Halle. All of the things she listens to are helping her to develop her own sound as an artist.
9. She Hopes To Get Into Directing Some Day
Taylor isn’t letting all of her accomplishments allow her to feel comfortable. She’s already looking ahead toward her future goals. She hopes to get into directing and she has already learned that she enjoys being behind the camera.
10. She Loves Working With Industry Vets
Most people Taylor’s age would be intimidated by workin with an industry legend like Tracy Morgan. However, Taylor thinks that working with established stars has been a great way for her to learn. She says her experience working with Tracy Morgan has been great and that he’s taught her so many important lessons.