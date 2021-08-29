From an early age, it was very clear that Teagan Croft was something special. Sure, there are lots of kids who like to put on little performances, but Teagan was working with some serious talent. By the time she was 9 years old, she had captured the attention of a wide audience with her role as Scout Finch in a stage production of To Kill a Mockingbird. She then went on to make her first on-screen appearance in 2016, and within years she became an international star thanks to her role in the TV series Titans. Even though she’s just getting started, it’s obvious that she’s going to be around for many years to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Teagan Croft.
1. She Isn’t The Only Actress In Her Family
Acting is something that has been a part of Teagan’s life since before she even embarked on a career of her own. Her mother, Rebecca McNamee, is a writer, director, and producer who has also done some acting. Teagan also has two aunts, Penny and Jessica McNamee, who are also actresses. If Teagan continues down the path she’s on, she could eventually become the most well-known actress in her family.
2. She’s A Producer
Teagan is already making a name for herself in front of the camera, but it looks like she may eventually do the same thing behind it. In 2021, she was the executive producer of two projects: Woman of a Certain Sage and Bella and Bernie. There seems to be a good chance we’ll see her with more behind-the-scenes credits in the years to come.
3. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
Teagan is still just a teenager, but she has already developed a good understanding of what’s important to her and she isn’t afraid to let the world know. She has used her social media presence to raise awareness to issues such as racism and police brutality and she encourages her followers to educate themselves.
4. She Likes Taking Pictures
Teagan is an adventurous person and she loves getting out and seeing the world. While she’s out exploring, she also loves to take pictures. She has a great eye for knowing what to capture and she seems very comfortable behind the camera. She has shared some of her photos on Instagram and her followers really enjoyed them.
5. She’s A Musician
There’s no denying the fact that acting has been Teagan’s main focus, but it’s not the only area of the performing arts that she’s interested in. She also likes to sing and she’s been writing songs for several years. That said, it doesn’t look like she has released any music or has any interest in pursuing music on a professional level.
6. She Loves To Read
Teagan has spent a good portion of her life telling stories, but sometimes she just wants to enjoy them like the rest of us. She is an avid reader and she looks forward to any opportunity to get lost in a good book. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on the kinds of books she prefers.
7. Family Is Very Important To Her
Overall, Teagan has been pretty private when it comes to her personal life, but we do know that family is one of her top priorities. She has very close relationships with her loved ones and she enjoys spending as much time with them as she can. She appears to be especially close to her siblings and her mother.
8. She Enjoys Being Outdoors
Most people have heard the saying “stop and smell the roses,” but most people never take the time to truly slow down and appreciate all of the things that are around them. This is something that Teagan makes an effort to do. She loves being outside and enjoying the beauty of nature.
9. She’s A Dancer
Teagan is definitely a woman of many talents, and she’s very proud of all of them. On top of all of the other things she does, she is also a dancer. From what we can tell, she has taken classes in hip-hop and ballet. It’s unclear, however, how long Teagan has been dancing for.
10. She Loves Sci-Fi
Throughout her career, Teagan has gotten the opportunity to act across multiple genres, but there’s one in particular that has an extra special place in her heart. During an interview with Kidz World, Teagan said, “I really liked it because I’m a fan of Sci-Fi. I was raised on Star Wars and “Doctor Who“.