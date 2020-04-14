Not only does Terrence Little Gardenhigh have a name that you won’t soon forget, but once you see him on screen, his talent won’t be forgotten either. Although he has been acting for a while, he recently got what most would consider a big break. The soon to be 13-year-old actor is one of the stars of Netflix’ new movie, Coffee & Kareem where he appears alongside Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms. As with other actors, his work with Netflix is almost guaranteed to boost his career. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Terrence Little Gardenhigh.
1. He Discovered His Passion For Acting At Disneyland
Terrence Little Gardenhigh developed his passion for acting under unique circumstances. A few years ago, he took a trip to Disneyland with a Boys and Girls Club dance team he was on. Terrence told Pop-Culturalist: “When I came back home, I had stars in my eyes. I had so much fun on stage and making people smile and laugh. It made me feel good. I told my mommy that I want to be a star.”
2. Kevin Hart Is His Biggest Influence
As an aspiring funny guy, Terrence says that Kevin Hart has been his biggest influence. Terrence says he spent a lot of time watching Kevin Hart’s work. In fact, Terrence originally wanted to be a comedian. He’s focused on acting for now, but Terrence is still working on his jokes.
3. He Is Nothing Like His Character On Coffee & Kareem
One of the most memorable things about Terrence’s character on Coffee & Kareem is that he has quite the smart mouth. However, that behavior is the complete opposite of who Terrence is in real life. During an interview with Screen Rant, Terrence said, “My mom explained to me that the profanity I’m using in the movie isn’t me. I’m playing a character. The only reason I’m able to say it is because it’s in the script. But, I mean, I definitely had fun doing it!”
4. He Loves Doing Stunts
While filming Coffee & Kareem, Terrence Little Gardenhigh was able to do some of his own stunts. He says he “loved” the opportunity and wishes he could have done all of his stunts. His favorite stunt was getting the chance to drive a car, which he compared to being on a rollercoaster.
5. He Loves Making His Parents Laugh
Having a good sense of humor must run in Terrence Little Gardenhigh’s family. His parents make him laugh on a regular basis. One of his favorite things about starring in Coffee & Kareem was that he was able to return the favor. He considers the chance to make his parents laugh one of the highlights of the job.
6. The Amazing Spider-Man Is One Of His Favorite Movies
What makes a good movie in Terrence Little Gardenhigh’s opinion? The answer is simple: one that he can watch over and over again. For Terrence, that movie is The Amazing Spider0-Man and he says there’s something about the film that he just loves.
7. He Was Starstruck Over Taraji
Working with a huge celebrity is exciting for anyone, but especially a 12-year-old. When Taraji first got on set with Taraji P. Henson, he was absolutely starstruck. Terrence told Screen Rant, “Ms. Taraji, or as I like to call her, Mama T. Just sitting next to her or eating lunch with her was just, like, crazy. I was fanning out on the inside so hard. I didn’t know what to do! But somehow, I found it in myself to ask her questions and talk to her about things, and she’s just so nice. She really is. That definitely helped me be able to talk to her.”
8. He Doesn’t Have An Instagram
There are probably a lot of people trying to find Terrence Little Gardenhigh on social media, but they won’t be able to find him. At the moment, he doesn’t have an Instagram account. But people who are interested in keeping up with his career can follow his mother’s Instagram account.
9. His Goal Is To Make His Parents Proud
Terrence isn’t acting for the money and fame. Instead, his motives are a bit more pure. He gets the most satisfaction out of making his parents proud and was able to walk away from Coffee & Kareem knowing he did just that.
10. He Considers Himself A ‘Normal’ Kid
Even though he’s definitely got a lot more on his plate than the average 12-year-old, Terrence Little Gardenhigh still considers himself to be a normal kid. When he isn’t on set or rehearsing for a role, he enjoys playing with video games and action figures.