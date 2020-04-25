Thamela Mpumlwana isn’t even 21 yet, and he’s already doing big things. The young Canadian actor made his debut in 2010 and has been going strong ever since. He’s mad appearances in several successful TV shows including Saving Hope and Rookie Blue. Each time he comes on the screen, he has the innate ability to grab viewers’ attention. In 2019, he got the chance to show of his skills on a larger skill with a main role in the show In the Dark. Thamela’s character, Tyson, has quickly become a fan favorite and fans are devestated that he likely won’t appear in season 2. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Thamela Mpumlwana.
1. His Sister Is An Actress
Thamela isn’t the only person with acting chops in his family. His younger sister, Shechinah, is an actress and she’s got a great role model in Thamela. Shechinah has managed to land quite a few roles over the years. Most notably, she has appeared in Rookie Blue and Creeped Out. Thamela and Shechinah have even grown up in the business together. An old YouTube channel that appears to belong to the family, shows footage of the two acting out a skit together.
2. He’s Of South African Descent
Thamela is a Canadian actor, but his family’s roots are in South Africa. Despite living thousands of miles from their home country, Thamela and his family are very proud of their South African roots. While it can take some actors their entire career to become internationally known, Thamela is well on his way.
3. He Has Strong Faith In God
Everybody needs something that keeps them grounded. This is especially true for people who have really hectic lives. For Thamela, his faith is the thing that always keeps him down to earth. He has a very strong relationship with God which he learned through his mother.
4. He Likes To Sing
Thamela Mpumlwana is multi-talented. On top of acting, he also has a great singing voice. An old YouTube video shows him singing a cover of the classic Jackson 5 song, “I Want You Back’. However, it looks like he may have transitioned to making hip-hop music. There is a SoundCloud link in his Instagram bio that links so music by an artist named Kid Picante.
5. He’s A Voice Actor
Voice acting is a great way for actors to diversify their portfolios and open up new doors. Luckily for Thamela, he is all about putting his voice to good use. Throughout he’s career, he’s had some voice acting opportunities. He had a voice role on the popular Canadian cartoon, Peg + Cat.
6. He Loves To Dance
By now, you’ve probably noticed that Thamela Mpumlwana is an overall entertainer. In addition to acting and singing, he also loves to dance. It wouldn’t be surprising if he really decides to take his music career seriously somewhere down the line.
7. He’s Not Active On Social Media
Social media has become one of the most common ways for people to stay in touch, especially teenagers. However, unlike other people his age, Thamela doesn’t seem to have a strong interest in social media. He has a Twitter account, but he hasn’t posted anything since 2016. His Instagram account has had more activity, but even that hasn’t had a new post since the summer of 2019.
8. He’s Into Parkour
Thamela loves a good adrenaline rush. One of his hobbies includes parkour. This activity basically involves being using objects in their every day environment as obstacles that they must use creativity to get around. Practicing parkour can be great for Thamela’s acting career because it could be the first step to him being able to do some of his own stunts.
9. His Mom Owns A Company
According to her Instagram page, Thamela’s mother own’s a company called Mpumlwana Artists Events. It’s not entire clear what the company does, but it appears to be something that involves the entertainment industry. When she isn’t busy working, Thamela’s mom enjoys supporting her children.
10. He’s Close With His Family
We’ve all heard the horror stories about young stars whose success results in endless family drama. That won’t likely be the case for Thamela. No matter how successful Thamela gets, he doesn’t plan on forgetting where he came from and the people who came with him. He has a very close relationship with his family and loves to spend time with his mother and sister.