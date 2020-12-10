Home
Entertainment
That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Tracey Walter

That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Tracey Walter

16 seconds ago

There are individuals that excel at playing the sidekick, the henchman, or just the creepy-looking character that stands out when they allow themselves to be known. Through no fault of their own, or perhaps on purpose, they end up becoming awkward and take on the role of being the strange but somehow endearing characters that people might laugh at but still believe have some use. Tracey Walter is one such character that’s been around since the 70s and has excelled in the awkward roles that have painted him as the kind of guy that you might feel is a bit of a rat or a weasel or someone that isn’t entirely trustworthy, but is still useful in some strange way. Much of his act has been the same since he tends to play similar characters that can lean one way or the other when it comes to their moral compass. But a lot of times his characters have been seen to swing one way or another when it comes time to show their allegiances since depending on the character he’ll go one way or the other with a nudge that’s probably needed since his characters sometimes have a tough time making up their minds.

One such character that a lot of fantasy fans might be able to remember Tracey playing is that of Malak, the thief from Conan the Destroyer that sticks with the Cimmerian and is essentially a coward when faced with any odds other than those he believes he can handle. That usually meant facing down anyone other than a child since Malak wasn’t particularly brave, but he was an opportunist and he did end up siding with his companions more often than not. In the opening fight of the movie, the thief did manage to end the life of one of his and Conan’s shared opponents before being caught and held until the barbarian calmed down. Throughout the rest of the movie, it was established that Malak had been around for a while after the first movie since he knew of Akiro, the wizard that Conan had met before taking on Thulsa Doom. It was never really established where Subatai, the archer from the first movie, went to, but perhaps he found a woman and finally made his own life. As far as the second movie went it was a bit over the top and kind of campy, but it was still fun, and as much of a rat as he was, Malak was a nice addition. Of course, there were moments when he was less than helpful since he didn’t want to incapacitate a wizard due to the ‘bad luck’ that it might have brought, and he did leave Conan’s side at the end of the movie to become a court jester of sorts, with Conan’s blessing of course. Let’s put it this way, Malak was loyal to Conan, but he wasn’t the bravest individual a lot of the time.

Other roles that he’s taken on have been just as great since he was Bob the Goon in the 1989 version of Batman, and he played a rather good henchman to Jack Nicholson’s Joker since he didn’t appear too bright, but he was loyal to a fault, even going so far as to hand the Joker a gun when he called for it, only to be cut down since the clown prince of crime was frustrated at that particular moment and needed to shoot someone. No one ever said that being a henchman was going to be easy since Bob did everything the Joker said and followed him without question, but when you’re following someone that can turn on you at the drop of a hat it’s not exactly wise to think that your loyalty is going to be rewarded. But up until that moment, Bob was someone that was easy to like in such a role since he was convincing enough to make people think that he was little more than a rat-faced toady that was willing to do anything his boss told him. That’s the kind of skill that Tracey has, he can get the audience on his side or firmly set them against him since he does play each role with such conviction.

He’s taken on so many roles in the course of his career that he’s actually done more to help various movies and TV shows than some of the main actors, even if he doesn’t get the kind of recognition one might think that he’s due. If he’s ever expressed a desire to be recognized in a bigger way it would be hard to say since he’s continued to show up on the screen for years, and he keeps on doing what he’s best at. The actor is in his 70s now so it’s hard to see him being too active in a role, but throughout the years he’s been a lot of fun to watch.

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Recreating the Macarons from The Mandalorian With Babish and Jon Favreau
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lone Star Law
Five Awesome TV Series Regulars Who Were Supposed to Be One-Offs
Five Actors Who Could Play Admiral Thrawn on The Mandalorian
Five Pixar Shorts We Recommend You See as Soon as Possible
Why We’ll Be Watching “Parallel”
The New Mutants Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
When is the Last Time Bruce Willis was in a Good Movie?
That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Tracey Walter
Why R&B Singer Ann Marie is Currently in Jail
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Freddy Rodriguez
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Thomas Cadrot
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5