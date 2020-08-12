The Difference Between Deadpool and Wolverine’s Powers

Wolverine and Deadpool have been mentioned in the same sentence for a while now since the two have one quality that many heroes might have to some degree, but theirs simply works faster. The famed healing factor that many heroes have since it’s become a standard part of the package for many individuals, is something that helps heroes and villains heal a lot faster than should be possible, as the Hulk has one that is just as strong if not stronger than Wolverine’s and possibly Deadpool’s, but that’s a debate for another day. The healing factor that both men possess has been their ticket to supposed immortality over the years, but as we learned with Logan, it’s not infallible, and it’s not about to keep him from expiring due to massive damage. Where Deadpool can be torn in half and survive, Wolverine can do the same, but he won’t regrow new legs within a matter of hours, though it’s possible to reattach his severed lower half and let his healing factor do the work over a matter of days. It might be painful to admit, but Deadpool’s healing factor kind of outstrips Wolverine’s in a way, since not only does Wade not have to deal with adamantium poisoning that Logan showed us was happening, but his mutation was also due to an effort to fight off the cancer that was killing him. What happened instead was that he somehow developed a healing factor that keeps his cancer at bay and allows him to regrow entire limbs when he has to, effectively becoming immortal in a way, so long as nothing suppresses this ability, as happened in Deadpool 2.
People have gone on to argue about the two men over the years as they’ve tried to reason that Wolverine is tougher and therefore more efficient of a fighter than Deadpool, while others would argue that Deadpool has managed to get the drop on Logan more than once. All of this is true to be fair, which makes a person wonder why anyone would have to argue the facts over and over. But another fact that is true is that Logan did have a big disadvantage with his healing factor since it was pulling double duty for so long that it finally just wore itself out, failing him as he continued to age and feel the infirmity as it continued to build. It’s kind of hard to keep healing one’s wounds over and over while trying to keep at bay the poison that’s coming off of their own skeleton, as this was bound to wear out that famous healing factor at one point or another. Wade’s healing factor on the other hand is like a wildfire, it keeps going and going, denying him the chance to die even when he wants such a thing.
When it comes to their overall character, both men have always been kind of a mystery despite the fact that both of them have a pretty solid origin that’s fairly messed-up considering everything that’s happened to them. The debate over who’s tougher, who’s the better fighter, and who is the most popular character has always been a battle between the fans, but when it comes to who the characters are it’s still a toss-up as to who’s had the harder life since when one really looks at it, Wade’s had a seriously disturbing life that’s shaped him into the person he’s become, while Logan has been through several lifetimes and seen more than many of those he’s interacted with could think of. There are plenty of characters in the Marvel universe that are older than Wolverine, but Deadpool isn’t one of them, and as much as anyone wants to defend the merc with a mouth, he’s not nearly as impressive as Wolverine, who’s been around the block a few times and has built a reputation that’s based on centuries rather than a couple of decades worth of finally being in the Marvel spotlight in such a big way. There are a few ways in which they differ more than little, as Wade doesn’t fly into a berserker rage like Logan does from time to time, and Logan isn’t as flippant and doesn’t talk as much as Wade when it comes time to fight. In fact, it’s been seen in the movies that this is one thing that Wolverine really can’t stand about Wade, the fact that his mouth never appears to stop moving. Unfortunately, that’s just one of the trademarks of his character that Deadpool isn’t about to let go since talking is one of the things he does the best.
When it comes to their powers though, Logan’s healing factor is definitely second to Wade’s, but when it comes to fighting skills they feel pretty evenly matched. Overall they’re both deadly, and until Logan came out in theaters it was believed that both men would be around for a while.