The Five Best Jaden Smith Movies of His Career

Some might call Jaden Smith a bit odd. He’s an idealist for certain and someone that really wants to make a difference in the world, but being so invested in so many different things does make it feel as though he has a great many interests but can’t pin down just one. All the same he has been a very prolific individual throughout his life thus far, but when it comes to movies he’s still seeking to outdo his father no matter that a couple of his movies might have pushed their way past. At this point a lot of people are still interested in Jaden as he tends to say some very off the wall things at times and comes up with ideas that are a little beyond what some people would call normal or even acceptable. After all encouraging kids to drop out of high school because he’s not a fan of it is a bit, well, controversial to say the least.
Here are the five best movies of his career.
5. Skate Kitchen
For a guy that calls high school kids ‘angsty’ this movie tends to make Jaden look like a bit of a hypocrite since angst is all there really is aside from the rivalry and necessity to stick together. When a young woman attempts to fill a part of her life that she can’t find at home or anywhere else by joining a group of like-minded young woman in a skating group she experiences her ups and downs as she falls for a young man that doesn’t feel the same way she does. Eventually things come to a head and she finds that no one is willing to hang with her. Thankfully by the end she apologizes and her friends take her back, presumably for a happy ending.
4. 9
His part in this movie wasn’t all that big but it was still noticeable as he played the part of 3, one of the stitchpunks created by the same man that unwittingly created the machine that would spell doom for the human race. As the stitchpunks seek to stop the machine and find a way to bring life back to the world the adventure takes a few interesting twists and turns as the celebrity voices of each character tell a rather interesting story. This wasn’t one of the most well-liked movies but it’s still one that some people talk about since it was intriguing enough at the time that it drew some attention and sparked some minor debate.
3. After Earth
How you view this movie is really all about what kind of taste you have in movies since a lot of people thought this was a rather dismal failure since there wasn’t much to it save for the fact that Jaden’s character was attempting to stave off the fear that had plagued him so long. The creature that he’s set to fight at the end, which is actually the best part of the whole movie, hunts by the scent of fear that it detects in its prey. This means that only be being unafraid of a thing the size of a small bus that can shred rock with its bare claws can anyone hope to achieve victory. And oh yeah, his weapon is pretty cool.
2. The Pursuit of Happyness
Based on the real-life story of Chris Gardner this movie was an inspiration as well as kind of amusing since it showed how Chris and his son had to go through a great deal to make their way back to stability and how often the stress of that struggle managed to get to them. It’s likely that the movie takes a lot of artistic license and glosses over a few details but overall it was kind of an eye-opening movie that should hopefully make people a little more grateful for the lives they have when considering just how bad things can really get. All in all though it was a movie that’s easy to forget about as well.
1. The Karate Kid
A lot of people are bound to argue about this being The Kung Fu Kid instead of the Karate Kid since despite the familiarity of the story line it still has one big glaring difference, China is not Japan, and Kung Fu is not Karate, though Karate was inspired by Kung Fu. Dean Napolitano of The Wall Street Journal has more to say on this. It does feel as though the distinction is one that the movie was hoping that a lot of people wouldn’t notice, but it’s hard to not notice it since even Pat Morita, who was born in the US, was the son of Japanese immigrants, while Jackie Chan was born and raised in Hong Kong for much of his life. The movie was entertaining really and a lot of fun, especially if you realized the massive differences and just let them slide for a bit.
Jaden is kind of an odd individual, but a couple of his movies have been pretty enjoyable.