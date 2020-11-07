The Five Most Shocking Days of our Lives Moments of 2020

When it comes to things shocking fans left and right, Days of Our Lives comes to mind. This is a show in which the people of Salem have been killing it for decades. They always bring something new and exciting – and shocking – to the table, and 2020 has been a prime example. Despite the fact that the show was unable to go into production for months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, we never had to wait around to see what was happening because they had so many filmed in advance. Now, we all get to see a few more shocking things happening, and it’s hard for us to narrow down the moments that have shocked us the most thus far in 2020. But, we are doing it.
Ava’s Return
Maybe we can’t mention this yet since it hasn’t officially happened – it all goes down on November 13 – but Ava Vitali is coming back to Salem, and we are absolutely shocked. You guys, Patch and Kayla’s son killed her. He’s in prison. His father almost went to prison. She’s dead. He suffocated her when she kidnapped his mother and made his father sleep with her to save his wife’s life, and Joey was in love with her, and he smothered her. He killed her dead, and that was the best day ever in 2016. It’s been four long years, but she’s back, and our jaws are still on the floor at the announcement.
The DNA Results
When Allie showed up pregnant and alone in Salem, everyone was worried about her. We all knew that she was a victim of assault, and we knew that she was in a bad way. It all came down to the fact that she didn’t know who took advantage of her that night, but there was some reason to believe it was Tripp who fathered her baby. He adamantly denied that he had sex with Allie, and it was something he never wavered on. Honestly, we believe him. That’s why, when Kayla read the results of the DNA test, we were all shocked. That test says Tripp is the father, and we have to believe that something else happened to make this test positive.
Ciara’s Death
She went through so much. She went through all of it, and she finally found happiness. Her own family was a mess, her situation was dire, she went through it all. The moment she found an ounce of happiness, though, she was done. She was able to marry the man she fell head over heels for. The man whose heart she changed for the better, the man she helped the rest of the world fall in love with alongside her. She and Ben had the brightest and most beautiful future ahead of them, and then she’s killed. We still don’t think she’s gone for good, but right now it looks like she might just be. We are shocked, stunned, and heartbroken than one of the most amazing characters on the show is done.
Abigail and Chad’s Marital Drama
While the fact that there is yet another person in their personal business and in their lives does not shock us, we are shocked that this continues. These two cannot catch a break, and the storyline is getting old. Either they need to divorce and move on from one another, or they need to stop cheating on one another and having emotional affairs and expecting the worst of one another. Honestly, we are not surprised that there’s another woman, that there is someone drugging Abigail, and that this continues. But we are shocked that they keep bringing the same storyline back to light over and over again. Let’s move on.
The Bomb
Of course, we would be remiss if we allowed this situation to go unnoticed. When Ben and Ciara got married, all we wanted was a happy ending for them. They’ve been through every single thing. She’s been taken hostage by like 9 people, he’s been in jail, accused of crimes, they’ve been kidnapped and threatened, and they’ve had family against them, and they’ve basically been through it all. But, when they got married, we just wanted a happy wedding day. Of course, someone set off a bomb on their wedding day, and that was not a happy moment. Obviously, it was shocking, and we just felt like it would have been more appropriate for the show to just give them that one moment of happiness. They deserve at least one, right?