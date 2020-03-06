The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details

Rare details in any game are something that a lot of people don’t ever realize until someone that’s just poking around finds them and ends up creating interest in something that people are bound to love or at least marvel at. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a game that makes it obvious that the game designers at Nintendo were going for as much realism as they could get, and were bound and determined to make it possible for people to keep finding little quirks and secrets that aren’t so readily available to those that just end up moving from point A to B in the game. Some of these secrets are downright silly to be fair, but but some of them are kind of insane and also give the game a much more in-depth feel that a lot of fans have ended up appreciating in a big way as the realms that Link and Zelda have existed in and explored since the beginning of the franchise. Simply playing the game and taking the time to notice the many different quirks that come and go is enough to pay some homage to the fact that the Zelda games have been continually building with each new title and have finally come up with a way to show just about everything they’ve done in some small way to make the world appear even bigger.
The Legend of Zelda has been one of the most popular Nintendo games since it came out in the 80s and it’s been a world-building experience ever since. One thing about the game though is that it does cover a certain niche and it is an acquired taste by many that have come to enjoy it over the years. Ask a large number of people if they’ve heard of the original game and they might say of course, but ask those same people how many games there are in all and you might get a lot of blank stares. Now ask those same people how many different Easter eggs they ever heard about or found in the games and there might be some that pipe up but you’d still be more likely to get a lot of blanks stares once again since even the serious gamers are apparently still finding hidden abilities or items throughout the game and appear to be sharing them thankfully to others that might want to know these little details and hidden capabilities that aren’t exactly broadcast to anyone as they used to be back in the day. Does anyone remember the days when someone playing a Nintendo game would excitedly reveal a secret door, room, or just a new part of the game they found while just dinking around with it? It was all the rage for old school gamers to find new and hidden parts of the game and it still is obviously since it means that the game designers put in ideas that might have been random after thoughts and weren’t meant to be discovered, but are at the same time a service to the fans who really get into the games and want to know every last secret there is.
Some people might roll their eyes and think that this is something for the more dedicated nerds and uber-geeks that can’t stand not knowing even the tiniest tidbit of a game, but in truth it’s something that pays as much respect as possible to the designers as well since the gamers are searching every nook and cranny to find anything and everything that was put their on purpose and some things that might have been added and then forgotten later on. In a way they’re paying mad respect to the designers by uncovering things that meant something at one time even if they don’t mean that much now. One has to give a bit of credit to the gamers that do this since it means that they really take their games seriously and want to maximize their enjoyment. It’s also kind of hard to imagine though just how much time it took some of these individuals to really come up with the idea to pull off some of the tricks and find some of the hidden parts of the game to share with others later.
It’s definitely a credit to the dedication of said gamers since as much as it might appear to some that they’re just taking things too far and not savoring the mystery, there’s no harm in finding out every last part of a game so that mastery can be achieved and a person can feel that they’ve gone as far as they can. In fact it’s kind of preferable to know that you’ve seen everything there is to see in a game, if that’s possible with some of the titles that have come out in recent years. Given the number of hours that are needed to conquer some games it’s enough to think that days have been spent by some people trying to find hidden clues and abilities.