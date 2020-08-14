Home
Comics
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers

The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers

2 mins ago

To be fair there are a lot of DC characters that aren’t too fond of their own superpowers, which might sound kind of awkward since a lot of people might wonder how superpowers could possibly be a bad thing. But when considering how much control a person might have to possess in order to keep from hurting or possibly killing anyone on accident the powers that people possess in the comics might not be so great. Major Bummer in the DC universe is one of those that might appear to have a great deal since he was given his power by aliens and is insanely strong, invincible, and also a genius (pretty much a standard hero package in DC). But the trick is that he only ever wanted to be a normal person that could hang out with his buddies and have a good time. Instead, his powers make him a target for a lot of superheroes that want to talk to him about various things. One might think that the life of a hero would be great and that they would be carefree more often than not, but of course, that’s not the case since either a hero has a seriously dark back story or they never have a free moment since people are always in need and they take it upon themselves to help.

But when one really sits down and looks at it, how often do people really need them? For threats that can’t be handled by normal law enforcement and the military, it’s obvious that in comics that the heroes are needed. After all, when was the last time that someone saw a comic featuring a beat cop taking down a super-villain? But apart from that, heroes are for the most part those that are set apart from society because they can do things that others can’t. Sometimes it’s a trait they have a birth, other times it’s something they’re given or happen to develop at some point in their life, but the trick is that they have to learn to control what they can do, and as anyone that’s tried to practice control over anything they do in life can attest, that’s not always an easy proposition. More than one hero in the DC universe has found themselves wishing that they either didn’t have their powers or were able to control their powers in a manner that would allow them to be a more useful part of society. After all, if your powers are that destructive it’s likely that a lot of people will find it hard to trust you simply because there’s no telling what happens when emotion takes hold and a person can’t fully control themselves.

This is why heroes are and aren’t the epitome of strength though, since to be fair, they have to be strong of will to maintain their place in society and not use their powers to lord over everyone and become a demigod in their own right, but they also can’t always live normal lives since their powers are sometimes a bit difficult to keep under wraps. Being invincible sounds great since it means that a person can walk through a hail of gunfire and not suffer a single scratch, but it also means that the person doesn’t need to be overly brave either, as they don’t need to worry about being harmed and therefore don’t require a lot of guts to be a hero. There are a number of debates on what it means to be a hero and entire philosophies that have gone into this kind of discussion, and while a lot of them can be brushed aside fairly easily since they don’t deal with stark reality, some have been taken rather seriously since the idea behind being a superhero is something that many people have thought up detailed theories on when trying to reason just why it’s allowable for certain heroes to behave the way they do, and of course for some of them to think that their powers and their very persona are a burden. Again, a lot of people that have never experienced the kind of authority or power that heroes and villains tend to have would find it hard to understand how such power might be hard to deal with, but being powerless and being powerful are two sides of the same blade, coin, or whatever analogy a person wishes to use. When a person doesn’t have it, they crave it, when a person has it, they find that it’s often too much responsibility and they end up wishing they didn’t have it any longer.

DC is filled with plenty of characters that don’t want the powers they’ve been given or were born with, and for plenty of reasons. It’s hard for anyone to understand unless they can imagine what it’s like to have powers that don’t shut off on command.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Here’s What We Know about The Mimic Reboot Series So Far
Why The Animated Show Isaura Should be on Your Radar
The Reason Andrew Lincoln Has Never Watched The Walking Dead
Stranger Things 3 Finale
New Demogorgon Fan Theory Has Stranger Things Fans Thinking
What We’re Hoping to See in New Robin Williams Documentary
A Knight Rider Movie is Happening With James Wan Producing
John Wick 5 Is Already Happening Before Chapter 4 is in The Can
What Would Coyote Ugly 2 Possibly Be About?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Christmas Abbott
Check Out Friday The 13th Reimagined As a 1980s Cartoon
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Luke Cuccurullo
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sam Jay
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game
Here’s A Good Idea For The Next Game By Sucker Punch
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence