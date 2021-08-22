The Real Housewives Franchises Rated from Worse to Best

Real Housewives Franchise is a Bravo reality brand where luxury and laughter meet and stay. If you prefer laughter, enjoy The Real Housewives of New York City. And for a luxurious lifestyle and big living, check out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Two categories of people exist. One thinks Housewives Franchises are trashy and not worth watching, and the other feels the Franchise deserves an award. Maybe you aren’t sure which side to take, but the series is full of catty fights and endless drama. The truth is the Franchise is getting better with its laugh-out-loud moments. To date, they have over one program available in Bravo, and each Franchise has something to offer. Reality life lovers! Here is the updated list of rated Real Housewives from the worse to the best.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ (4.0)
RHONJ is an American reality TV series that focuses on several women balancing their luxury lives with busy schedules. It’s one of the famous Cities in the Bravo Franchise whose first season was on fire. Family ties and friendly relationships between the ladies make the series outstanding. The show has a rating of 4.0 because of issues in the casting department. Besides, the series is struggling with outlandish storylines and poor casting decisions. Not all seasons have a winning tagline; some are better than others, with season six ruining the series and season seven exciting for fans.
The Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC (4.1)
Reality fans love RHOC. It has 15 seasons to its name and is home to the best episodes. It’s hard to beat the drama when it involves iconic; Shannon Storms Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge. These ladies have an extraordinary friendship, know each other for a long time, and their drama goes deep. RHOC has 15 episodes that compare differently. The latest season of RHOC is the most challenging and a bitter pill to swallow since there is no Tamra Judge. It seems like they forced the drama and faked it, or there was a wrong choice of casting crew.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA (4.3)
Atlanta ladies became the third to grace the TV screens when RHOA became the first to cast American South and a third series in the Housewives Franchise. NeNe Leakes, original cast member reappearance to the drama a few seasons ago, has improved the reality show. Fans can’t hide their excitement at the return of Kenya Moore on the drama. She was off-camera last season, and her coming back to the screen is exciting to the viewers. History and the strong friendship between the ladies play a part in the massive growth of the series. The Bravo show premiered in October 2018 and is the most-watched Franchise.
The Real Housewives Of New York City, (4.5)
According to IMDb, the series has a rating of 4.5. The first episode aired on 4 March 2008, after a successful launch of The Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC. Since the release of Teresa Giudice from prison, the show has become better. We know her for flipping tables and making history on reality TV. New Jersey ladies seem harsh and always ready to show the audience why their drama-filled nature is not dull.
The Real Housewives of Potomac, RHOP (4.8)
RHOP features former Miss District of Columbia Pageant winner Ashley Darby. Although Potomac is a small town outside Washington, DC, these ladies don’t play small. The presence of prominent personalities in the drama gives the show a more significant drama worth viewing. They keep fans on toes as the drama becomes better since every episode aims to become meme-worth. It’s a shocking drama and Bravo’s most talked about Franchise. Arguments between housewives are not meant to be physical, but cast members Candace Bassett and Monique Samuels decided typical are boring. A fight ensued after a heated argument between them turned physical.
The Real Housewives of Dallas, RHOD (4.8)
RHOD ladies know how to go wild, as proven by Housewife LeeAnne Locken. Dallas is a high society city, and the women are no different. The drama is terrifying and hilarious as the women bring the city lifestyle into acting. One of the stars in the drama, Brandi Redmond, wept as she recalled her suicidal thoughts. After the scandal, Brandi booked an appointment in a wellness club. Locken threats to other ladies won’t make the show grow an inch higher, but they need to up their game.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH (5.1)
Beverly Hills was the leading series five years ago. Lately, the women have become more self-aware, and the show is losing its original taste. The problem started when Erika Girardi introduced the glam squad to help her with make-up and fashion. Now every other woman has hired a squad for their make-up, hairstylists, and creative directors to help them plan dresses to wear. Currently, it’s more of showing off the current fashion trends than the original drama when the women acted in a real-life set-up. None of the women wants to appear on the screen without make-up or letting fans see their long hair, which is always clipped. They all have adopted a lavish lifestyle.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, RHOSLC (5.2)
RHOSLC is a hit, and the women are not ready to let go. Being the newest Franchise with a rating of 5.2 makes RHOSLC the highest-ranking show. None of the women is simple as they all own companies and run their households. They have a juicy personal relationship with each other. Heather went to college with Lisa, Whitney, and Heather are cousins and close allies, while Meredith and Lisa are twin best friends. Did your favorite Housewives franchise make it to the top? Bravo TV aims at bringing an endless smile to your screens with its Housewives Franchise. Drama, arguments, fights, laughter, friendship, fashion, and stylish lifestyle will leave you in awe as you compare the dramas highlighted. The compilation above will help you make your genuine choice as you get a price for watching; laughter.
The ratings above are as per IMDb.