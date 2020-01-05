Home
Movies
The Reason Jack Nicholson Didn’t Star in the Movie “Misery”

The Reason Jack Nicholson Didn’t Star in the Movie “Misery”

8 mins ago

Some might actually think that since Jack Nicholson played a writer in The Shining that he would be perfectly suited to do so in Misery as well, but then they wouldn’t be taking into account just how much of a chore The Shining was to film. As Michael Kennedy of ScreenRant reminds us Stanley Kubrick was said to be something of a taskmaster when it came to shooting certain scenes as he would go a little nuts and want them shot over and over and over until the actors were about ready to pull their hair out. It doesn’t matter that Nicholson has never said anything bad about Kubrick, it’s more to the point that he might have said no to Misery because he remembered working on a Stephen King movie in the past and didn’t want the hassle. Rob Reiner, who directed Misery, wasn’t known for being as brutal in his techniques as Kubrick, but the memories might have been enough to keep Nicholson away since he didn’t hesitate when it came to saying no. It might not have been the movie for Nicholson anyway since his style doesn’t feel a though it would have meshed quite as well with Annie Wilkes and might have either tried to top her or been somehow muddied by Kathy Bates‘ performance.

James Caan might have been an odd choice for some people since he was used to playing the tough guy roles, but upon getting older the tough guy act was starting to get a bit dated since despite his acting ability and the fact that he could still play an aggressive part he fit into this role without much trouble. In fact it’s hard to say anything negative about the pairing of Caan and Bates since the two of them worked so perfectly together it’s kind of easy to say that it was just meant to be. Bates put in such a great performance as a crazed fan that audiences didn’t much care that the movie had missed a few things from the book. It did help that the movie didn’t veer off course in such a way as to really upset the fans and thereby create a gap between those that liked the movie and those that stayed loyal to the book. In a big way Misery was a success since it created the same tale almost head to toe that the book provided, albeit with a few notable changes that might have been added in to keep the movie a little more grounded.

The casting in Stephen King movies has been pretty solid for the most part over the years and it does feel as though Nicholson was wise in saying no to this part no matter what the reason was. Had the part gone to someone else like Al Pacino it still feels as though it would have been wrong since at that time in his career James Caan had just enough growl and bark in his voice to make the part work and at the same time was docile enough that being held captive by a crazy woman and bound to a bed first because of injuries and then because he’d been hobbled was a perfect role because it didn’t require him to do much apart from acting. Among the many roles he’s had this is definitely one that he’s remembered for since Misery was one of those movies that was able to send a chill down the spine even years after it was released since the whole point of it was absolutely terrifying. Imagine being out in the middle of nowhere, basically helpless after a car crash, and at the mercy of someone that’s nowhere near balanced enough to be called sane. Then imagine that this person reads your final manuscript and, as a fan, flies off the rails upon discovering that you’ve killed off her favorite character in a way that doesn’t please her in the slightest. Jack Nicholson might have been able to pull off a crazy part for this movie, but the role of Paul Sheldon kind of needed to be someone that wasn’t quite so over the top most times and let’s face it, when there’s verbal aggression of any kind in a movie Jack Nicholson is usually a lot more convincing when he’s the one that’s dishing it out, not taking it.

There are definitely other roles in Stephen King movies that he could have picked up throughout the years but the role of Jack Torrance was without a doubt the one he was best suited to since it allowed him to just go nuts without having to come back down. Now if only Kubrick hadn’t been such a damned good director despite being so hard on his people, things might have been different.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Property Brothers Forever Home
The Details of The Property Brothers New HGTV Deal
Wheel of Time
What We Know about Amazon’s Wheel of Time Series So Far
This is the Real Reason Why Duck Dynasty Was Canceled
Here’s What We Know about the Darth Vader Prequel Show so Far
The Reason Jack Nicholson Didn’t Star in the Movie “Misery”
Here’s How to Make Your Own Star Wars Blue Milk
A Funny Bad Lip Reading of the Last Jedi With Yoda Singing
This Black Widow/ Kylo Ren Star Wars and Marriage Story Mashup is Awesome
Mattia Polibio
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mattia Polibio
Whatever Happened to Don Stark?
Kangana Sharma
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kangana Sharma
Lilly Ghalichi
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Lilly Ghalichi
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure