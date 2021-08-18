The Worst Romance Movies That Should Have Never Made The Big Screen

There’s nothing that makes your insides warm and fuzzy like a good ole romance movie. Yes, romance used to be the highest-earning genre which comes as no surprise since love tales make for amazing movies. Let’s be honest, over the years, the production of romantic tales has significantly declined and kind of spoiled it for the genre. Sometimes the love bug bites us, and other times it’s a complete fail. Check out our list of romance movies that should have never made the big screen.
From Justin To Kelly (2003)
Kelly and Justin were the two finalists on American Idol. Although Kelly took the win, Justin became a big sensation which led to the development of this low-budget beach-themed romance tale during spring break in Florida. In this film, Justin falls for Kelly, a waitress from Texas, almost instantly. Kelly’s jealous best friend does all she can to keep them apart. The plot was conveyed through a series of cheesy songs and dances. There was no chemistry between the American Idol leads. Most critics claimed that this was the worst beach romance movie ever made.
The Switch (2010)
This American romantic comedy film directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon stars Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman. Upon its release in 2010, it received mixed reviews from critics. While the acting performance was superb, the storyline fell flat. Jason plays Jennifer’s charismatic best friend, who gets so hammered at her insemination party that he drunkenly switches his sperm with the donor’s and remembers nothing of it. When he comes back into Jennifer Aniston’s life, seven years later, he realizes that her son might be his. The memories of that night start coming back to him, and he has to figure out how to break the news to her.
Accidental Love (2015)
This unfinished satire on the healthcare system was poorly contorted into a dopey romance tale. The writers of this film completely missed the mark. With a little more thought to the storyline, this actually could have been a good film. The movie is based around a clueless politician (Jake Gyllenhaal) who falls in love with a beautiful waitress (Jessica Biel) whose erratic behavior disturbs in. In the movie, they discover that her behavior was caused by a nail stuck in her head during a freak accident. Critics described this movie as an “unmitigated disaster.”
Gigli (2003)
Jennifer Lopez dominated the romance scene in the early and mid-2000s; while most of her performances have been great, this is one movie that should have stayed on the shelf. Ben Affleck plays an unbelievable mob gangster who is commissioned to kidnap the physiologically challenged brother of a powerful prosecutor. When the job doesn’t go as planned, Gigli’s (Ben Affleck) boss sends Ricki (Jennifer’s Lopez character), a free-spirited female gangster, to help him. Gigli begins to fall in love with the unavailable Ricki, who also happens to be a lesbian. For some reason, Ricki finds Gigi so irresistibly hot that she’s willing to change her sexuality. Critics describe this romantic comedy as being bizarre and clumsy.
I Love You Beth Cooper (2009
I Love You Beth Cooper is a teen romantic comedy starring Hayden Panetierre and Paul Rust. In this film, Paul Rust plays Dave Cooverman, a nerd secretly in love with the hottest girl in school, Beth Cooper (Hayden Panetierre). During his graduation speech, Dave lets the professes his love for Beth, and later that day, she shows up on his steps, promising to show him the time of his life. Sounds sweet, doesn’t it? Too bad acclaimed movie critics didn’t think so. This film relied too much on boring stereotypes and teen cliches. The humorless affair failed to capture the beautiful essence of romance like the novel did.
We’re The Millers (2013)
We’re The Millers is a 2013 crime comedy film with a moderate dose of romance. Jennifer Aniston plays a stripper hired to pretend to be the wife of a small-time marijuana dealer David played by Jason Sudeikis, who loses his stash and cash after helping two teens. He’s in debt to his supplier and must transport drugs across the Mexico border. He puts together a fake family and heads South across the border for an action-packed weekend. We’re The Millers had the potential to be a great watch, but according to viewers, the storyline was poorly assembled and lacked the depth needed to bring the plot to life.
If you were thinking of binge-watching any of these romantic films, don’t waste your time.