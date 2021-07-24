Three Movies That Quentin Tarantino Should’ve Moved Forward With

After making nine fantastic films, the legend, and master of violence, Quentin Tarantino has confirmed numerous times that he’ll officially hang up the boots once he’s finished making his tenth film. At the moment, there’s no word on what said film will be; however, it’s been revealed throughout the years from Tarantino himself that he’s had numerous scripts that have never seen the light of day. This list will further examine three scripts that Tarantino should’ve moved forward with and directed.
1. Killer Crow
This abandoned project would’ve been a sequel of sorts to “Inglorious Basterds”, which had the unforgettable turn of Christopher Waltz’s Colonel Hans Landa, and Brad Pitt and his perfect Spanish. To recap, “Inglorious Basterds” was about Lt. Aldo Raine gathering a small team of Jewish soldiers to commit violent acts of retribution to the Nazi’s; In the original screenplay, Lt. Raine (Brad Pitt) would’ve come across a group of black soldiers who were on the mission to get revenge on the white officers who screwed them over in the military.
Tarantino planned on expanding that single scene into a feature-length film, so as you imagine, the film would’ve likely been a gory revenge fest filled with flamethrowers and possibly some more Spanish lessons from Pitt’s character. Tarantino admitted that the script needed another edit before it saw the light of day, though given the fact that the famed director has remained silent about “Killer Crow” since then chances of this movie being his final film are slim to none.
2. Double V Vega
“Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs” are considered to be among Tarantino’s best in the eyes of many fans and both films contain favorites Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen) who are brothers in the Tarantino universe. As you may know by now, both Vincent and Mr. Blonde die in their respective movies; however, Tarantino has talked about making a prequel where the brothers were down in Amsterdam together for a weekend and I’m sure madness would’ve ensued. That’s the most information Tarantino has given on the scrapped Vega film; however, the key was to bring back both Travolta and Madsen for their respective roles.
Like “Killer Crow”, Double V Vega has no chance of seeing the light of day since Tarantino has stated that the original actors are simply too old to revisit their respective roles. Granted, it’s always possible that Tarantino decides to recast with younger actors playing the roles of Vincent and Mr. Blonde, but the overall project sounds like its dead in the water. With the insanity of Mr. Blonde and Vincent being the opposite of his brother, it would’ve been fun to see what Tarantino would’ve come up with that would’ve explored the lives of both men. Perhaps we would’ve gotten a deeper understanding of the Vega brothers, or how Vincent ended up becoming a hitman, or some wild rated R National Lampoon type of film. Of course, we’ll never know, but maybe down the line, we’ll get a novel of the Double V Vega script like “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”.
3. Kill Bill Vol. 3
Would it still be “Kill Bill” at this point? After all, Beatrix Kiddo did get her revenge against the man that tried to bury her six feet under. Like all of Tarantino’s films, the “Kill Bill” saga featured a cast of colorful characters, superb dialogue, and a wonderful violent story that ended with the lioness and her cub reuniting once again.
However, on Kiddo’s hit list was Vernita Green (aka Copperhead), one of the deadly vipers who aided in Bill’s attempt to assassinate the vengeful bride. This was the opening sequence of “Kill Bill Vol. 1”, where the two highly skilled assassins fight inside of a sunny neighborhood just in time for Vernita’s daughter, Nikki, to come home and witness the aftermath of their bloody battle. Of course, we all know how this ends, with Beatrix murdering Green in front of her daughter. The wheels for a sequel have seemed to be set in motion when The Bride stated that she’ll be waiting for the young girl when she grows up.
Out of the first two mentioned above, this film is the most likely to be made out of the three. Tarantino has stated numerous times that he’s thought about making a sequel to this masterpiece and has had talks with Uma Thurman about the film. During his appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, Tarantino gave a bit more detail about the potential film, though he never confirmed that Kill Bill Vol. 3 would be his final film:
“I would like to find these characters 20 years later, imagine the fate of The Bride and her daughter, Bebe. They had peace for 20 years and now this peace is broken. The Bride and Baby are on the run … and just the idea of reuniting Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke is fucking exciting! “
He also teased the possibility of Elle Driver and Sophie Fatale looking for their share of revenge:
“Elle Driver is still there, somewhere. Sophie Fatale had an arm cut off but she’s still around too”.
It would indeed be fun to catch up with these characters nearly 20 years later and revisit the Kill Bill world. Originally, Tarantino went so far as to say that Kill Bill Vol. 3 would be his ninth film and that the planned release date would’ve been in 2014. Obviously, that never happened; however, he’s hoping that Tarantino ends up making the third volume for his final film. It would be a fantastic send-off to a director who has made a mark in the world of cinema.