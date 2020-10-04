Tom Sturridge has been acting professional for more than half of his life. He made his on screen debut in 1996 as Tom Gulliver in Gulliver’s Travels. Since then, Sturridge has grown up right before viewers’ eyes. Over the years, he had managed to make a smooth transition from a child star to an adult. He has shown versatility, not only in his ability to play different kinds of characters, but in his ability to entertain on the big screen, small screen, and stage. With so many incredible things behind him, his future his looking equally as bright. Several outlets have reported that he will likely be cast as Dream in the upcoming TV series, The Sandman. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tom Sturridge.
1. He Comes From A Family Of Actors
Acting is definitely the Strurridge family business. Tom’s grandparents, Anthony Nicholls and Faith Kent were both actors. His father, Charles, is an actor, writer, and director and his mother, Phoebe Nicholls, is an actress. Tom’s siblings, Arthur and Matilda are also actors.
2. He’s Been Nominated For A Tony
Everybody likes to have their hard work recognized, and in the entertainment industry that recognition usually comes in the form of awards. Tom received one of the highest nominations in the theater world when he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his role in the Broadway show, Orphans.
3. He Didn’t Always Want To Be An Actor
Most would agree that Tom is a natural when it comes to acting, but it wasn’t always the career path he saw for himself. Like lots of teenagers, he went through a rebellious streak and didn’t want to associate himself with anything that would make him similar to his parents. But as they say, you can’t fight your calling and eventually got into acting.
4. He’s Good Friends With Robert Pattinson
The entertainment industry is known for being a notoriously difficult place to form real friendships, but Tom has lucked up in that department. Twilight star, Robert Pattinson, is one of Tom’s closest friends. The two met through Tom’s siblings. Robert is also the godfather of Tom’s newphew.
5. He Was Supposed To Star In Jumper
The 2008 film, Jumper, was one of the most highly anticipated films of that year. What many people don’t know is that Tom was originally cast in the starring role of David Rice. However, he was later replaced with Hayden Christensen because the studio didn’t feel comfortable about releasing such a big budget movie with an unknown actor.
6. He Doesn’t Really Think Of Gulliver’s Travels As His First Acting Job
Tom’s resume lists Gulliver’s Travels as his first acting job, but he doesn’t see it that way. Instead, he simply sees it as a father (Tom’s father directed the series) wanting to spend time with his son. During an interview he said, “I don’t really regard that as my acting CV because I don’t remember it. Do you remember when you were that age.”
7. He’s A Father
Tom has devoted a lot of time to his career, but he has also made it a point to dedicate time to his personal life as well. He was in a relationship with actress Sienna Miller from 2011 to 2015, the couple has one child together who was born in 2012. Although their relationship didn’t work out, Tom and Sienna seem to be doing a great job coparenting.
8. He’s Not Into Social Media
In this day and age, one of the best ways to maintain a sense of privacy is to stay off the internet. Tom appears to be using this strategy to the fullest. He doesn’t have any verified social media accounts although several users have hashtagged his name on Instagram and Twitter.
9. He Encourages Actors To Act All The Time
Repetition is one of the best ways to do something, but constantly finding opportunities isn’t an easy thing to do in a field like acting. Still, Tom suggests that people act as much as possible. He said, “There’s this weird thing about acting where you have to wait for somebody to ask you to do it; like you have to wait for a director to say it’s okay.”
10. He’s Worked With Jake Gyllenhaal
Tom may not be a household name, but he’s gotten to work with some. In 2019, he appeared opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the Broadway production of Sea Wall/A Life. The two made great collaborators and fans loved getting the chance to see them work together.