10 Things You Didn’t Know about Topper Guild

TikTok has changed the way the world works, but it’s especially changed the way young people view their future. Gone are the days that kids want to grow up and be a fireman or a teacher. Today, they want to grow up and be a TikTok star or a YouTuber, or an Instagram influencer/blogger. It’s great that the world is changing the way young people are able to find their success, and it’s especially great for the kids who have already made it work for them. Topper Guild is one of those kids. He’s still a teenager, but he’s earning a significant income from his online presence, and he is not mad about it. Here’s everything you need to know about him.
1. He is Young
Topper Guild is still a teenager. He was born on August 21, 2002. He turned 18 in 2020, and he’ll celebrate his 19th birthday in 2021. He’s still young, and he was famous online before he was a legal adult. Now he is handling his own contracts and business, but we imagine he either utilizes the help his parents provide or he has a manager.
2. He’s Only Been Online a Few Years
Topper Guild has not been using social media for his fame as long as many of the other kids his age who have reached his level of success. He’s only been on TikTok since 2018, which means he’s been on the app for only three years. Many of his counterparts have been on the app much longer, which goes to show just how much the world enjoys his work.
3. He is Into Working Out
One of his favorite things to do when he’s not working or going to school is working out. The time he spends in the gym is important to him, and he’s sure to make the most of it each time he heads in to work out. He takes care of himself, and that’s a healthy way to live.
4. He Has a Puppy
He’s got a couple of cute pups, and it was a gift to himself. For Christmas in 2019, he made it his mission to buy himself the gift he always wanted. It’s a dog. In fact, it’s two dogs. They look like golden labs or retrievers, but we don’t know enough about identifying dogs to be sure of it. They’re cute, though.
5. He Was Engaged
Something interesting that never fails to surprise fans is that he was engaged. He was dating another TikTok star by the name of Nicole Nuanez. She goes by the name Colie.1 online. They’ve been dating for some time, and she is about the same age as him. They got engaged in early 2021 when they were both 18. Then, they ended their engagement. However, they are allegedly back together now, but we are unsure if they are together and engaged or just dating again.
6. He is Doing Well
He might be a kid who just turned 18, but he’s doing well for himself. He has managed to amass a net worth that is over $1 million. There are some people online who believe that it might be anywhere between $1 million and $5 million. Either way neither is a bad number for a kid who just became an adult.
7. He Maintains some Privacy
Being that he only just turned 18, we are not shocked that he’s managed to maintain a bit of his privacy. He was a child online, and there are some strict privacy laws associated with that. He is now an adult, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving everything away.
8. He has a Fun Relationship With His Stepmom
He and his stepmom, Dana, have a fun relationship. She helps him film some of his videos, he pranks, her, and she gives him a hard time about it. He once pretended that he hit a golf ball over the house and into the windshield of her Maserati SUV, and she hit his windshield with his golf club.
9. He Lives Large
He and his family are living in LA right now according to some videos he posted online, and they have a beautiful home. They drive luxury cars, live in a beautiful home, have a gorgeous backyard with a pool and plenty of outdoor living, and they are clearly enjoying their lives.
10. Topper is Not His Name
Many people feel that the name Topper is a pretty interesting name, but it’s not his actual name. His birth name is Winston, but he goes by Topper regularly. We get it. Winston isn’t as cool.