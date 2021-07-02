Performing on a show like America’s Got Talent can be very intimidating, but Tory Vagasy didn’t let that stop her from stepping on stage and giving it her all. For her audition, she sang “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II and her angelic voice quickly lit up the room. The amount of care and attention she put into covering the song didn’t go unnoticed and she received positive feedback from the judges and as passed to the next wrong. Tory is going to be up against some very fierce competition as the season goes on, but she’s ready to do what needs to be done in order to go home with a win. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tory Vagasy.
1. She Is Really Popular On TikTok
America’s Got Talent isn’t the first time in Tory’s career where she’s been the center of attention. Even before the show she’d already achieved internet stardom. Tory has already gone viral ok TikTok and her content has gotten 7 million likes. Now that she’s been on TV, her online popularity will likely soar.
2. She Was Nervous About Being On AGT
Tory is confident in her abilities as a performer, but that didn’t stop her from feeling some nerves about being on America’s Got Talent. In an Instagram post discussing her time on the show, Tory shared that she was “terrified”. However, she also shared that she was feeling empowered and ready to show the world what she could do.
3. She Has A YouTube Channel
TikTok may be the platform where Tory has built the biggest following, but it’s not the only place people can get a glimpse of her talent. She started a YouTube channel called Once Upon a Tory where she posts videos of herself performing. She has less than 1,000 subscribers at the moment, but that probably won’t be the case for much longer.
4. She Is A College Student
One of the things that makes Tory’s talent so impressive is the fact that she’s still so young. She is currently a student at Broward College and she is slated to graduate in 2024. Of course, if she ends up winning America’s Got Talent she may have to alter some of her college plans.
5. She Loves Disney
You may have been able to guess this one by the fact that Tory performed a Frozen II song for her AGT audition, but she really loves Disney. If you take a quick scroll through her Instagram profile, you’ll notice that she loves dressing up as various characters from Disney movies.
6. She Also Loves Acting
Singing is what most people are familiar with Tory for, but it’s not the only talent she has. She is also a great actress and her ultimate goal is to eventually make it to Broadway. People who have seen her perform would probably agree that she definitely has the potential to make that dream come true.
7. AGT Isn’t Her First Big Competition
America’s Got Talent is the largest platform Tory has been on, but it’s not the only serious competition she’s done. In the spring of 2021, she entered BroadwayWorld’s Next On Stage competition which is a virtual contest for singers. The winner gets to donate $1000 to the charity of their choice and get three months of training.
8. She Has Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis is a condition that is general associated with older people, but it’s something Tory has been dealing with since she was a child. She suffers from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis which, according to Web MD, “is a type of arthritis that causes joint inflammation and stiffness for more than six weeks in a child aged 16 or younger.”
9. She Is A Positive Person
There’s no denying the fact that talent is a very important factor in a person’s success, but having a good attitude also goes a long way. Things may not always pan out the way Tory wants, but no matter what, she does her best to maintain a positive outlook and this mindset has come in very handy over the years.
10. Seeing Wicked Changed Her Life
Like lots of performers, Tory can remember the very moment when she realized that being on stage what was she wanted to do. During an interview with Broadway World, Tory said, “First time seeing Wicked, I was probably seven. It changed my life and I knew I wanted to be up on that stage one day.” Maybe one day she’ll even get the chance to be in a Broadway production of the popular musical.