Tosin Morohunfola has been working hard to make his dreams come true for well over a decade, and during that time he has covered a lot of ground. His resume now includes dozens of on-screen appearances that include shows like Chicago Fire and Empire. Most people, however, will recognize him from being in Love Is_ and Run the World. No matter how big or small his role is, Tosin always brings something special to every set he steps on. Although most of his big roles have been in TV shows, Tosin is gearing up to spend more time on the big screen and his fans are looking forward to it. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tosin Morohunfola.
1. He’s First Generation American
Tosin was born and raised in Kansas City to parents who immigrated to the country from Nigeria. He is very proud of his hometown but he is also proud of his Nigerian roots. After college, Tosin relocated to Chicago to further his career before ultimately deciding to move to Los Angeles.
2. He’s Wanted To Act Since He Was A Kid
Performing has been a big part of Tosin’s life for many years. He fell in love with acting when he was a child and by middle school, he knew that he wanted to make a career out of it. Although his rode to professional acting wasn’t easy, Tosin was determined not to give up.
3. He Has Behind The Scenes Experience
Most viewers who are familiar with Tosin know him from his on-screen work. Many don’t realize that he’s also found a good deal of success on the other side of the camera. He is a talented writer, director, and producer who has worked on several projects since the early 2010s.
4. He Loves Hanging Out At The Beach
Two of the best things about living in the Los Angeles area are the beautiful weather and the beautiful beaches. Both of those are things that Tosin likes to take advantage of as often as he can. When he has free time, you can catch him out by the ocean enjoying a nice day.
5. He Has Theater Experience
Film and TV aren’t the only ways Tosin has been able to put his acting talents on display. He is also heavily involved in the theater world. In fact, during college, he started a theater company called The Multicultural Theatre Initiative. He has also been in off-Broadway plays.
6. He’s A University of Kansas Alum
Once Tosin decided that he wanted to become an actor, he knew that he had to dedicate all his energy towards achieving that goal. He attended the University of Kansas where he studied theater. Initially, his parents weren’t very excited about him pursuing acting in school, he explained to them that he was going to do whatever it took to be successful.
7. He Likes To Stay Active
Staying in great shape is one of Tosin’s top priorities. No matter how busy his schedule gets, he always makes time to exercise. Tosin loves to go hard in the gym and would describe himself as a gym rat. Not only is working out great for his body, but it has lots of awesome benefits for his mind as well.
8. He’s A Poet
Acting isn’t the only way that Tosin likes to express his creative side. He is also a talented writer who particularly enjoys writing poetry. In October of 2020, he revealed that some of his poems had been published in a poetry collection called Put Into Words, My Love.
9. He’s Most Proud Of His Work On Love Is_
Tosin has more than 40 acting credits on his resume, but there’s one that stands out to him the most. He told Vulkan Magazine, “I’m most proud of my work in “Love Is_” on OWN. It was a short-lived show, but my character journey asked me to be the most vulnerable I’ve ever been. It felt emotionally raw. I was raging, being silly and crying all in the same scene. I was naked, (figuratively and literally), and I think it showed. I was playing an ultra-sensitive, sexually-fluid Black man. That’s a unique story and I’m very proud it.”
10. He’s A Musician
Outside of acting, the only other thing Tosin really ever wanted to be was a drummer and he’s proud to be able to say that he’s accomplished both of those things. He is a talented drummer and singer. However, it doesn’t appear that Tosin has ever tried to pursue music on a professional level.