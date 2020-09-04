For the last 10 years, Travis Mills , who used to go by T. Mills, has been working hard to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. From rapping to singing, Travis has shown that he can do a little big of everything. Over the course of his career he has released several EPs and one studio album, Ready, Fire, Aim! Although his music has never quite made him a household name, he has still managed to find success as a host on Apple Music. He is also the host of the MTV series, Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, which helps people track down former love interests who completely disappeared on them. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Travis Mills.
1. He Was In A Punk Rock Band
As a musician, Travis became well-known for the work he did as a hip-hop artist, and he’s worked alongside some of the best-known rappers in the game like T.I. and Dom Kennedy. However, when he began his musical journey at 15-years-old, Travis started a punk rock band.
2. He Has A Close Relationship With His Parents
The entertainment industry is known for being hectic and lots of people lose themselves while trying to keep up with unrealistic standards. However, Travis has been fortunate to be able to lean on his parents over the years. He has a close relationship with both of them and they have always been his support system.
3. He Has The Apple Logo Tattooed On Him
Travis is a proud member of team tatted and he has tattoos all over his body. However, he never knew that a tattoo he got when he was 18-years-old would turn out to have so much significance. He told Alt Press, “I have an Apple logo tattoo on the palm of my hand that I got when I was 18 years old by no relation at all. I’m just a huge fan. I think it’s just a culmination of me, my personality and all the crazy stuff that I’ve done throughout my life that led me here.”
4. He’s A Producer
Becoming an artist was a big part of Travis’ focus for many years, but he’s also done some behind the scenes work as a producer. He actually produced and helped write YK Osiris’ 2019 hit single “Worth It”. Other artists that Travis has worked with include Ty Dolla $ign.
5. He’s Had Acting Roles
Hosting Ghosted: Love Gone Missing isn’t the only time Travis has been on TV. He also has some acting experience under his belt. He has appeared on several TV shows over the last several years including Flaked, Alone Together, and the popular NBC show, Good Girls.
6. He’s Had Surgery On His Earlobes
Gauges are a big part of the punk rock scene, and Travis Mills used to be all about it. Although stretched earlobes may look cool, a person’s ears won’t shrink back to their normal size even if they stop wearing Gauges. In 2013, Travis got surgery to reconstruct his earlobes.
7. He’s Ghosted Someone Before
Being ghosted can be a devastating experience for people. Having someone completely vanish out of your life with no explanation often results in lots of confusion in self doubt. Although it’s not something he’s proud of, Travis has ghosted someone in the past. He told Bustle, “I was eighteen, and this girl messaged me on social media. She was Canadian [but] she was living in the States. Somehow, she made a joke that we should get married. My dumb ass was like, ‘Okay, cool. I’ll marry you so you can get citizenship.” He even went as far as flying to Las Vegas to marry her. However, he eventually realized that this probably wasn’t the best plan so he faked a family emergency and never spoke to the girl again.
8. He Auditioned For Riverdale
If you’re a fan of the TV show Riverdale, you probably can’t imagine anyone other than Cole Sprouse being Jughead Jones, but try picturing Travis Mills in the role. Travis actually auditioned for the part. Even though he wasn’t cast, he still has an interesting connection to the show. He dated Riverdale star, Madelaine Petsch, for three years before breaking up in early 2020.
9. He Enjoys Traveling
Travis has always been the kind of guy who likes to live his life to the fullest. One of his favorite ways to do that is to travel the world. He has gotten the chance to visit several different countries over the years. Some of the places he’s been include Spain, Italy, and Mexico.
10. He’s Learning Spanish
Even though we’re all familiar with the phrase that you ‘can’t teach and old dog new tricks’, the truth is that nobody is ever too old to start learning something. Despite the fact that Travis has been out of school for several years at this point, he still loves to learn and is currently learning Spanish.