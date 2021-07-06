Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vishwa Rathod

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vishwa Rathod

17 seconds ago

TikTok is filled with people the world loves to follow. The app is also filled with people who are desperate to become famous and live the lives of their dreams by being famous. Vishwa Rathod is one of the former. She is a famous TikTok star who has a lot to offer her fans and followers, and it’s easy to see why she would become famous the way that she did. If you are unfamiliar with her, now is a good time to get to know her and to get to know what she’s all about.

1. She’s the Ink Collector

She is a young woman famous because she has some very cool ink. She’s known for her intricate and lovely tattoos, and she loves to share that with her fans. She has some of the most artistic tattoos around, and they are worth taking a closer look at.

2. She is Young

While we find that we are unable to verify her date of birth, it seems that she is someone who was born in the last 90s. The year we see most often on the internet is 1998, so we can assume she is somewhere in her early 20s, but we cannot be sure.

3. She is in a Relationship

She is in a relationship with a young man who appears to make her very happy. She is involved with a man by the name of Nevil Dubey, and they seem very happy together. They often share photos of one another on their social media, and they are nothing short of adorable together. Their smiles when they are together show us that they are very happy.

4. She is from India

One thing that we do know about this very famous TikTok star is that she was born and raised in India. She grew up in a place called Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and she apparently still lives in the area. There is some speculation that her life has had a lot of ups and downs and that she has been through a lot, but she has overcome every obstacle with grace.

5. She Reminds People to Be Themselves

Vishwa Rathod knows a thing or two about being herself. She doesn’t do anything that doesn’t make her anyone but her, and she’s not in the mood or the place in her life where she wants to be anyone other than who she is. She’s a young woman who has spent a great deal of her life focused on things that she loves, and she wants to remind the fans that follow along on her journey that life is too short to be anyone other than you. You are amazing.

6. She is Very Careful with Her Actions

Vishwa knows that her own happiness is not something that she can look for. It’s something that she has to focus on and make her own. She knows that it is something that she can find only if she acts in a way that allows her to be happy and find happiness in her own actions. She knows that it is self-made, and that the things you do each and every day are the things that bring happiness into a person’s life.

7. She Loves to Smile

It’s the most important part of your life, your body, and your physical appearance. She knows this, and she reminds her fans regularly on social media to smile. She knows that it can change the way you feel, the way you think, and the way that you are as a person.

8. She’s Very Private

We know very little about her life as a child. She does not discuss her family or her upbringing, and she does not make it easy for the world to know much about her. She’s more focused on the right here and the right now. She is happy where she is now, so she only discusses those things and that aspect of her life, as is her right.

9. She’s Uninterested in Perfection

You won’t find her working on perfection. Rather, she is someone who understands the value and the gift that is imperfections. She’s willing to look beyond things that other people deem important to find a way to look deeper and into a more meaningful manner. She knows that perfection is not something that is attainable, and the search for it will only bring sadness and frustration. Being imperfect and understanding this allows for a lot more happiness.

10. She Always Finds A Way

She’s made mention more than once that life has not always been easy for her, but that she’s just found a way to make it work. She’s a poster child for adversity and things that don’t work – she made it, she made it happen, and she did it herself. She didn’t wait around. She made it happen.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

This Smoke Monster Theory Changes Everything on Lost
One Theory that Connects WandaVision to Loki
Amazon Prime Releases First “Wheel of Time” Teaser
Is The Show “Too Hot To Handle” Fake?
We Could Very Well See an Anchorman 3
The Unlikely Inspiration For The Creature From The Black Lagoon
Hockey Mask From Jason Goes To Hell Sells For $225,000 At Auction
Amazon Prime Releases a First Look at the New Cinderella
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vishwa Rathod
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tim Rose
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hikaru Utada
The Reason Why Blac Chyna Is Suing The Kardashians
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
dragon ball z saiyan
Every Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Ranked From Worst to Best
crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Announces Tons of New Anime and New Guests Heading to VCX
star wars visions
Lucasfilm Offers First Look at ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and it’s Spectacular
dragon ball z the world's strongest
Is Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest Worth Watching?
vault of glass master mode
How Will The Vault of Glass Master Mode Work in Destiny 2?
solstice of heroes
Everything You Need to Know About Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2021
biomutant patch
Everything You Need to Know About Biomutant Post-Release Patch 1.5
gaming keyboard
Are The New Monoprice Gaming Keyboard And Mouse Any Good?