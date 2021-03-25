Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Wallis Day

It’s been less than a decade since Wallis Day made her on-screen debut, and she’s already earned a lot of incredible opportunities. The talented actress is known for her role in shows like Hollyoaks and The Royals. Recently, however, Wallis has been getting a lot of attention after several sources revealed that she had been cast Kate Kane in The CW series Batwoman. The casting was such a big deal because she was actually brought in to replace Rubi Rose who played the character during season one. With a co-sign from Rose herself and lots of fans eager to see what Wallis can do, she’s ready to show the world what she’s capable of. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Wallis Day.

1. She’s Originally From London

Wallis was born and raised in London and that is also where she developed her love for acting and received her training. Wallis is a graduate of Arts Educational Drama School. She has nothing but love for her city and she is thankful for all of the things it taught her both personally and professionally.

2. She Loves Taking Risks

Some people are completely terrified by the thought of doing something risky, but Wallis thrives on taking risks. During an interview with Square Mile, she said that she enjoys taking risks. This personality trait has probably been very beneficial to her career as an actor.

3. She Was On Track To Become An Olympic Swimmer

There was once a time in Wallis’ life where athletics was the thing she was most heavily focused on. She was a competitive swimmer for many years and in 2012 she was training to compete as a swimmer in the Olympics. However, she decided to leave swimming behind once she became more focused n her acting career.

4. She Was A Model

Many may not realize that Wallis’ journey into the world of acting actually started with a career as a model. She started modeling when she was just 13-years-old, but she admits that acting is what always had her heart. Wallis told French Connection, “I definitely had an interest in acting before modelling. I moved around a lot as a child but acting was a constant. I’d always join the local theatre group. Acting came naturally and developed into a passion as I got older.”

5. She’s A Trained Fighter

Wallis may look sweet and harmless, but she is a perfect example of why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. She has been trained in MMA fighting and Muay Thai. One day she hopes to be able to incorporate her fighting training into her work as an actress.

6. She’s Drawn To Good Scripts

For some actors, a good character is the first thing that draws them to a role. For Wallis Day, it’s all about the script. During her interview with French Connection, she said, “The first thing I look for in a film is a scintillating script. Psychological thrillers/action films grab my attention the most.”

7. She’s A Writer

Acting isn’t the only way that Wallis likes to express her creativity. She is also a talented writer. Some sources have reported that she’s already published some work, but we weren’t able to track any down. Wallis hasn’t done any screenwriting yet, but it’ll be interesting to see if that’s something she gets into.

8. She Loves To Travel

As someone who likes to take risks, it’s also safe to say that Wallis is a very adventurous person. She loves having new experiences and enjoys getting the chance to visit places. She been able to visit lots of cool places over the years including the Sahara Desert and Sardinia (Italy).

9. She Would Love To Play James Bond

Wallis is grateful for all of the opportunities she’s gotten so far in her career, but she also has her sights set on the things she wants to do in the future. One of those things is to play James Bond. While talking to Square Mile she said, “I don’t want to be a Bond girl – I want to be Jane Bond. I want to be the first Jane Bond. I think it would be so cool to have a female James Bond. I know a lot of people are like, ‘no, it’s a legacy,’ and I totally understand that, and I totally respect that – so maybe make it a spin-off. I don’t know.”

10. She’s An Angelina Jolie Fan

Like most other actors, Wallis has been inspired by many of the talented people who have come before her. Wallis is a big fan of Angelina Jolie’s work and has been following her career for years. Jolie had a big role in showing her that women could play roles like James Bond.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time.

