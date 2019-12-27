What We Know About Below Deck Sailing Yacht So Far

If there is one television show that is getting much-needed attention from fans and critics alike, it is Below Deck. The show is now in its seventh season and brings out the excellent drama of the crew workers aboard a yacht. The show has been a hit and has had a spinoff, Below Deck Mediterranean, focusing on life on the sea in the Mediterranean region. If you have been a fan of the Below Deck franchise, then there is some good news for you. According to Bravo, another spinoff, Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on its way. The show will premiere on February 3rd, 2020, and you are sure of more drama that characterized the previous Below Deck shows. While joining other fans in waiting for the premiere of the reality show, below is some information gathered about Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
1. Set Atop A 180 Footer
The sibling shows in the Below Deck franchise have all been set atop the sea on motor yachts. This time the edge is pushed further with the introduction of a sailing yacht. A sailing yacht is way bigger than the motor yacht and also very luxurious. The boat this time is none other than the 180 foot long Parsifal III. As evident from Boat, the Parsifal III is an award-winning sea voyager and set up new standards in the industry courtesy of its outstanding features. With its sleek design and cramped crew’s living quarters, we wait and see how the interactions between the team will be.
2. The Crew
In the last two shows, Below Deck and the Mediterranean version, the crew had a crucial role in bringing out the essence of the show. There were so many polarizing characters in the original show, a feature also evident in Below Deck Mediterranean. The cast taking the part of the crew is out, and all that is left is the anticipation of the drama to come. The existing crew of the ship is Captain Glenn Shephard, Paget Berry, who is the first mate and the deckhand Ciara Duggan. There is also a celebrity and adventure chef, Adam Glick, who featured in the Mediterranean version of the show. There is also the self-proclaimed ladies man, who is also a deckhand on the grand sailboat, Parker McBrown. Jenna MacGillivray is the chief steward and describes herself as a perfectionist. Looking at the blend of characters the show has, it will be guaranteed a spicy turn of events when the show graces our screens.
3. The Locations
As the filming is on a luxury boat, luxury sailing destinations are the locations for filming the show. The first show in the franchise was set in the coastal waters of the United States, then heading some knots south to the Caribbean. In the Caribbean, the crew served guests in the Bahamas. For the sister show, the area was the Mediterranean waters and even got christened the name of the area of filming. For the latest entry in the show’s franchise, filming will be in the coast of Greece, still in Mediterranean waters, as evident from Screen Rant. The waters are clear and serene, and some of the who is who in Hollywood has a holiday home among the vast Greek islands.
4. The Yacht’s Captain
Part of the crew, as earlier indicated, is the boat’s captain. The captain is Glen shepherd and has immense experience in the sailing industry, having been at the helm of the Parsifal III for almost eleven years. With such experience, we expect a level of professionalism, as demonstrated by the captains of the other sister shows. As a captain, he is in charge of most operations of the yacht while afloat the Mediterranean waters. As evident in the other Below Deck shows, temperatures get flared quite easily among the crew. As such, a proper figure needs to be on standby to help calm the situations. The authoritative figure is the captain. According to his bio, he is Canadian, from Montreal, and described as the show’s first international captain. Twenty of his years have been dedicated to life in the sea, driven by his will to explore the world.
5. Additional Crew Positions
In the previous shows, the crew featured the captain, the stewards, and deckhands. This time, the crew positions are quite vast, with the additional positions of the first mate and chief engineer. The first mate is the second in command to the captain and will also be in charge of ensuring smooth operations during the sail. Paget Berry takes the role of the first mate. Paget is English-born and prides himself as experienced in the sea courtesy of his exposure to sailing ever since he was 13. Over the years, he had worked in several yachts and catamarans, even earning a captain position when he was 22. He is in a relationship with Ciara, a deckhand. Byron Hissey is the chief engineer from Sydney, Australia, and brings his vast knowledge in automobile engineering to the yacht. He started in the restoration of classic cars until the need of scenery change plunged him into boats. He is the only married crew member with children.
6. Fan Reception
The Below Deck franchise is still on its feet, and one of the factors behind is the immense viewership from fans. With the hunger for more, Below Deck sailing boat has brought with it tremendous interest among fans of the franchise. The name did not resonate well with fans initially, but it seems it is gaining acceptance as the dedicated followers await its premiere.
Conclusion
Below Deck came with a unique concept of a reality TV show set on the seas, on luxurious yachts. It is now preparing for the second spinoff, with fans eagerly waiting for its premiere in February. The show will air on Bravo TV and features a whole new crew. The cast is diverse, which is a crucial ingredient of endless drama that will have you hooked to your screen, wanting more. Keep up with Bravo TV for more development on the show.