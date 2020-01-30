What We Learned from the Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer

Apart from the date that the next season is coming out the trailer doesn’t show much other than the fact that it is coming. With Anthony Mackie leading the way the second season is set to appear this coming February and will be featuring the popular actor as one of the main characters that will be driving the story. According to Scott Snowden of Space.com the second season was approved back in 2018 and has been in the process of being made and released for some time now. It’s safe to assume that with each show and movie coming out these days that producers are wanting to be as exacting and as careful as they can since quite often the fans are the deciding factor as to whether a project will succeed or if it might be time to go back to the drawing board. So far with Altered Carbon the general interest of the public has been great enough to keep it around, and while the details of the second season aren’t being given out in a flood there is just enough to reason that it could possibly be aiming to outdo the first season or at least keep up the intensity that people came to enjoy.
Your re-sleeving is now complete. 2.27.20. #AlteredCarbon pic.twitter.com/h4VtaCp6Wh
— Altered Carbon (@AltCarb) January 21, 2020
The overall story of Altered Carbon has to do with the idea of achieving a type of immortality, as Dan Girolamo of Screenrant mentions, by downloading their consciousness into cortical stacks that are then able to be transferred to another body that will allow them to live again with the added benefit of experience and learning gained over a lifetime. It’s pretty obvious that there are plenty of moral implications to go with this idea since the whole matter of immortality is something that people have been arguing over for some time since the human condition is one that is seen to be anything but conducive to such a concept and the idea of using a blank body, or a ‘sleeve’, is bound to be abhorrent to many. Thankfully due to the ‘sleeves’ and ‘stacks’ and how they appear to be interchangeable in such an easy way, it’s not too hard to figure out why Mackie would be cast in the role that Joel Kinnaman helped to make popular since the manner of switching out one sleeve for another was bound to become an easy out and way to explain to people just how this is possible and how it can be made to happen in a way that’s easy for the audience to accept.
So far the plot appears to be taking off the end of the first season with Takeshi Kovacs in a new body but still on more or less the same path that fans from the first season can recall. In a big way Altered Carbon is the kind of show that takes a great number of elements from pop culture and slams them all together in a neat, compact showcase that becomes its own entity thanks to the alterations and reshaping of ideas that’s becoming even harder as the years go by since so many ideas have come and gone and many of them are being recycled on a continual basis. David Griffin of IGN has his own opinion to share on the show. There are still plenty of stories out there yet to be told, but the trick at this point is to make them all unique in some way so that they can become a fan favorite in their own right or at least have a decent showing that will possibly be remembered and revisited at a later date. Keep in mind it’s taken two years for Altered Carbon to make a comeback to Netflix, a time in which the buzz has been evident but not quite as forceful as many other shows that have come along. In fact The Witcher was likely one show that managed to eclipse plenty of others when it came along since it even managed to overtake Disney+’s The Mandalorian for a while as the two shows vied for dominance in a market where only the most popular is bound to stay the top spot for long. While Altered Carbon is indeed a popular show it hasn’t quite managed to reach this distinction, but it’s been in a comfortable spot all the same.
The second season is bound to take on at least a few new directions given that Anthony Mackie is now on the scene and as we’ve noticed in many shows when the main actor is switched up there are many instances in which things can never be the same as the story has to change in order to accommodate. That can be a good thing however since bringing in a new experience and a new face can keep the ball rolling and keep it intriguing enough that people will want to come back and see just where the producers and the director are willing to go with this idea.