What Will a Taika Waititi Star Wars Movie Even Look Like?

That’s a good question really. Would would a Star Wars movie look like with Taika Waititi behind the camera? It’s too simple to say that ‘it’ll be great’ and it’s pushing the line to say that it will revive the franchise in a big way, but it does feel fair enough to say that it could go a ways towards reviving a bit of interest in Star Wars for those that were turned off by the most recent trilogy. He did direct the finale of The Mandalorian season 1 and as a lot of people already know that’s been highly lauded as a success. But whatever it’s going to look like is going to have to wait since as it’s mentioned by Sandy Schaeffer of Screenrant the likelihood of seeing this happen anytime soon is going to be impossible given that the shutdown is still in effect and even when the studios get back to work Taika is going to busy with the next Thor movie for a while, so it could be around 2022 that we’ll be seeing his contribution to Star Wars and it could be that by that time he’ll have found his muse and really dug into it in an attempt to bring the fans the kind of experience that he’s been able to give within the MCU. It’s fair enough to state that he won’t be lifting up the Star Wars franchise all on his lonesome since there are other plans in place to appease the fan base or at least give them some new material on the way, though once again they won’t be implemented until the lock down is over and people can go about their business again.
Seeing what he did for the Thor story line however it’s very easy to assume that he might be able to come up with a way to make Star Wars shine yet again as he did in The Mandalorian finale, though the story he’ll be telling isn’t being divulged at this time, most likely because it’s so far out that there really isn’t much to tell other than that the rumors were true about Taika taking on a Star Wars movie. It’d be great if the Game of Thrones creators could or would come back as well and set up another trilogy that would undoubtedly bring a lot of fans back to the idea that Star Wars hasn’t been ruined as of yet. That might not happen since the pair left due to what sounds like creative differences or because they had another project to get to, but Taika will be getting around to a Star Wars movie eventually. And as to the franchise being ruined, it’s easy to admit to being one of those that thought the current trilogy could use a lot of work, but having been a Star Wars fan for so long it’s also easy to think that people need to calm down and realize that it’s not going anywhere. If the franchise were to tank it would take more than Kathleen Kennedy and Rian Johnson’s efforts to do so, as there are plenty of fans and aspiring directors out there that would love a shot at reviving the Star Wars story and making it into something that people could cheer for. Thankfully Taika is that kind of guy as he’s proven throughout recent years, and it’s hopeful that when he does get to work on his part of the story that we’ll see something truly amazing. Chloe Melas of CNN has more to say on this topic.
The type of story he’s bound to tell and how effective it might be with fans of the franchise kind of depends on what timeline he’ll be utilizing, meaning whether he’ll continue the narrative moving forward from Rise of Skywalker, if he’ll tell a story that occurs during one of the three trilogies, or if he’ll go into the past and tell a story of the old days, before the prequels. Believe it or not this makes a huge difference since depending on the timeline people could react in a very different way since a lot of folks want to start seeing stories from the Star Wars universe that have to do with the Old Republic, while some would like to see how things are going to move forward after ROS. It’s easy to state that Taika’s efforts will be fruitful no matter what timeline he’ll be covering, but pleasing the fans is a risky maneuver when it comes to Star Wars and as a result the timeline really needs to be followed or there’s bound to be more and more individuals wondering why Disney is continuing to ruin one of their top franchises and why they can’t somehow just accept that they are using enough of the Legends canon to finally integrate the majority of it and move forward in a manner that might make such a thing more feasible. If Taika could advance the story line that would be amazing, but we’ll have to wait and see how it goes. Jay Peters of The Verge has his own opinion on the matter.