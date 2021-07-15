Whatever Happened to Ashley Bratcher from My 600lb Life?

There have been dozens of weight loss stories featured on My 600-Lb Life since the show premiered almost a decade ago. Ashley Bratcher’s is arguably one of the most memorable. When she appeared on the show, she was 27 years old and weighed in at 725 pounds making her one of the heaviest people to ever be featured on the show. Her weight was taking a serious toll on her both mentally and physically. She knew that if she didn’t seek help soon, she wouldn’t be around much longer and she feared leaving her son without a mother. She knew that if anyone could help, it was well-known bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.
While it’s no secret that Dr. Now can be tough, Ashley was committed to his weight loss program and she ultimately qualified for weight loss surgery. As fans of the show know, however, Ashley’s weight loss journey didn’t stop there. Keep reading to find out what happened to Ashley Bratcher after her episode of My 600-Lb Life.
Ashley’s Backstory
Some people may find it easy to judge Ashley for letting her weight reach more than 700 pounds. But Ashley’s story isn’t as simple as it may seem on the surface. Like lots of other people who have been on the show, Ashley developed an unhealthy relationship with food at a very early age as a response to a difficult upbringing. Ashley’s mother was addicted to drugs which made her unable to care for Ashley properly. On top of that, Ashley’s babysitter’s husband was sexually abusing her.
Ashley’s father eventually gained custody of her and removed her from the situation, but the damage had already been done. She had developed an addiction to food which resulted in her being around 400 pounds by the time she graduated from high school.
Ashley eventually met the love of her life, Jacob, and the couple welcomed a son. After giving birth, she knew it was important for her to start taking better care of herself and she lost almost 100 pounds. Unfortunately, though, she just couldn’t keep the weight off. Her size meant that she had to rely on her husband for almost everything. Even simple tasks such as getting up, cooking, and bathing, had become nearly impossible for Ashley.
By the time she reached out to Dr. Now, she knew that was her last option. Thankfully, Ashley had the support of her family, and her husband and son stuck by her every step of the way. Having them by her side helped her stay motivated when things got difficult.
Even though Ashley was able to undergo gastric bypass, the producer was complicated when doctors discovered that she also needed to have her gallbladder removed. This resulted in increased pain and a longer recovery progress. Despite her setbacks, Ashley was committed to doing what she had to do what needed to be done.
Where Is Ashley Now?
Getting weight loss surgery is typically seen as the ultimate goal on My 600-Lb Life. However, for lots of people, the work really begins post-op. Ashley has lost more than 250 pounds since being on the show, but it hasn’t been easy. According to TV Shows Ace, Ashley said, “This whole journey has been not only a physical rollercoaster, it’s been very a much an emotional rollercoaster. I’ve done fairly decent, but yes, I’ve had moments where I’ve broken down. Whoever says weight-loss surgery is the easy way out is crazy because this has really been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.” Ashley also underwent additional surgery to remove excess skin that developed after her drastic weight loss. Prior to the surgery, she opened up about how the skin left her feeling self-conscious.
Overall, Ashley appears to be in a much better place. Even though she’s not where she wants to be, she’s happy with the progress she’s made. She is now able to be more active than ever before. Things like going to her son’s baseball games or simply riding in a car are easier than ever. Ashley is thankful to have a new lease on life and she’s looking forward to what the future holds.
My 600-Lb Life fans will be happy to know that Ashley is fairly active on social media. She has accounts on both Instagram and Facebook. Her story has become an inspiration for other people who are struggling to lose weight. Through her ups and downs, she has shown the world how important it is to keep moving forward even when it seems impossible.