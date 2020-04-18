Whatever Happened to Barry Sobel?

Barry Sobel is probably someone that a lot of people don’t think about since despite having a successful career for a good long while as a comedian and an actor he’s usually been back in the wings just waiting to be noticed. It’s true, he does his own thing and he does it well, but when compared to a lot of other comedians and actors in the business he’s definitely taken a back seat to many upon many of those that he’s worked with over the years. While this doesn’t mean that he’s ineffectual, far from it, he’s definitely the type that thrives best when he has a full cast around him and/or an audience that’s willing to give him a chance and be entertained by his antics and his jokes. Sobel is proof that not all comedians are going to find a solid base for their comedy and be fully embraced for their contributions, but that most of them will have something to say and be able to get it out at one point or another in their career. One of the most memorable moments he had on film was during the role he took in Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, as Stewart, the nerdy hotel employee that befriended Lewis and his bunch and eventually joined their ranks while they were in Florida. Stewart was something of geek and was made to suffer a lot of the same abuse that the Tri-Lambs were, but at one point in the movie he came out as a pretty cool guy when performed in the Tri-Lambs’ rap concerning a proposition that they were trying to get shut down in the Greek council.
For all intents and purposes Barry is still doing his thing and is at the moment shut down just as everyone is thanks to the coronavirus, but the fact that he’s accumulated quite an impressive net worth is enough to make a person think that he’s not hurting too badly and is faring pretty well during these tough times. Also, the fact that he has done voice work and isn’t limited just to acting or standing up in front of a crowd makes him a little more versatile and gives the possibility that he could still be working away on material while the shutdown is in effect. Barry has also been keeping his career going throughout the years so wondering where he’s gone is easy to solve, but wondering just what he’s doing is something that the average individual would have to look into in order to find out just what he’s been up to. Like a lot of people in the business he’s been doing what comes natural and maintaining a career that’s gone surprisingly well when one figures that we don’t really hear about him that often. Sometimes though it is kind of surprising to discover that some of those who keep themselves on the down low either by habit or just because they aren’t seen as effective as others are still doing very well. It does pay to watch your money after all and not be as glamorous or flashy with it all the time, as that flash and pomp tend to cost a lot of money despite the headlines that can come from it.
As it’s been seen with some individuals there’s really not a lot of information on Barry that can be used to tell a detailed back story about him. The fact that he’s in his 50s at this point should make some of us feel just a little bit old since back in the day when he was very noticeable he was still a fairly young man trying to make his way in the business. Given that he’s still around however it’s possible that he made the choice to stay in the background most times and not fight his way to the forefront so as to make an impact without going through the ruckus of being a big-time A-lister. That’s a nice way to put it obviously since not everyone gets invited to the big table all that often when it’s been established that they tend to make their own selections as to who’s going to become a big name and who won’t. Thankfully though the elite don’t really have much of a choice when it comes to who gains the ear of the people and who tries but just can’t always appeal to the fans just because they’re famous.
Barry has been his own brand of funny and has controlled his own ascent throughout the years when it comes to his career and not being known to millions really hasn’t hurt his bottom line. In fact, one might even go so far as to say that it’s helped him more than anything.