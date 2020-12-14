Whatever Happened to Charlotte Lewis?

Charlotte Lewis‘ case is a bit of a sad one since apart from an accusation levied against Roman Polanski, the famed director that was accused of raping a teenager and then fled to France. Unfortunately for Lewis, she didn’t get whatever justice she was after and instead had her life ruined for the most part since the media and those that were defending Polanski managed to discredit and debunk her claims when it was found that she did an interview claiming she wanted to be Polanski’s mistress. That kind of evidence is a bit damning, but it was also the beginning of the end despite the fact that her career is still listed as active and she’s still been taking on whatever roles she can get. Her TV roles appear to have dried up over time and her movie role have been here and there over the years, but the fact that she’s still around and hasn’t been completely destroyed when it comes to her reputation is kind of amazing. Given the fact that Polanski, for all that he should be in prison at this time and for the next hundred years, managed to get away almost every time he was charged, has powerful friends, attorneys, and a get out of jail free card apparently, it’s easy to think that Lewis was discredited rather quickly and without hesitation.
She did appear to have a future before she met up with Polanski, but there are a lot of questions surrounding why she would try to discredit him and whether or not she is to be believed since the idea that there’s evidence out there of her acting as though she wanted a relationship with the man is hard to stomach for one, but it’s unfortunately solid evidence against her since it indicates that she might just be a jilted lover or made an attempt to hook up with Polanski and he said no. That’s hard to believe too since at the risk of being offensive, Polanski is no saint given all that he’s been convicted of and all he’s been able to avoid when it comes to his deviant behavior. Over the years Lewis has been able to get enough work to keep her busy, but it does feel as though her association with Polanski and her subsequent decision to try and accuse him of sexual assault really cost her a lot of influence in Hollywood and might have come close to getting her completely blacklisted at one time. How she’s still around isn’t hard to figure out since simply drumming someone out of the business isn’t that easy any longer unless they’re a complete newbie and don’t know what they’re doing. But it does feel as though we don’t see her that often or in big movies, because she did manage to upset the wrong person and it came back to bite her hard since she wasn’t prepared for them to go digging in her past.
Hollywood is not a place to go off half-cocked obviously since those that can find something to use against a person are going to do so and they’re going to use the media in whatever fashion they need to in order to discredit someone. The sad thing about this is that there’s little to no real justice in the entertainment industry when someone such as Polanski can get away with pleading to lesser charges when he’s been caught and should by all rights be serving the maximum sentence for the crimes he committed. Sadly for Lewis, the justice that she wanted wasn’t going to be hers due to the fact that she didn’t take the benefit of hindsight and remember that she’d given an interview that could be used to bury and debunk her at the same time when she decided to go for the throat, or for a different area. It was a poor decision to go after Polanski for something such as sexual assault since even if he did assault her, the fact is that she was taped saying something that completely contradicted her statements and made it clear that she wasn’t that reliable.
After a while, it does sound as though Lewis just kept her head down and went to work. This isn’t what a lot of people want to see from any woman in this day and age, but when there’s damning evidence that exists that can keep someone from getting the justice they want, if it was that, then it’s best to find another avenue of attack or realize that the moment is lost before you ever try. That sounds harsh, but it’s possible that her career might have benefited from going through a different channel at least to try and nail Polanski, as it might have even allowed her to clarify the statement she made.