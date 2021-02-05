Whatever Happened to Christopher Atkins?

Anyone who remembers The Blue Lagoon is going to remember Christopher Atkins since he was escorted to stardom following this movie and whether a person found the movie somewhat controversial or not it was what set him on his way towards fame and fortune since he’s been keeping up with his career ever since then and is still at it. While it’s likely that a few people have definitely forgotten him over the years in favor of new and emerging talent, it’s still impossible to think that everyone has forgotten him since he’s one of those actors that people will continue to follow even when his reputation dims a bit as the new and improved movies keep coming. At the moment though his reputation is pretty solid even if he’s not being pushed to the public as much, especially since he’s still acting and still living the life he wants. At this time he has starred in a lot of obscure and straight to video movies and TV productions that may or may not have drawn the attention of a large number of people. The point is that he’s still around, so wondering what happened to him is kind of a moot point since he hasn’t gone anywhere and is still able to be seen by anyone that is in the mood to watch.
It’s interesting to learn that he had no acting experience before being taken on for the part of Richard in The Blue Lagoon, but obviously, there are times when acting talent isn’t really needed since he did just fine along with Brooke Shields. But as anyone that’s watched the movie already knows, plenty of folks had something to say about the movie since the nude scenes apparently bothered plenty of people and created a bit of controversy that was easy to sort out. It’s true that Brooke Shields was only 14 when she starred in this movie, but every nude scene that she supposedly took part in was performed by a body double, while her hair was strategically glued to her breasts and chest for any other scenes since the two characters knew next to nothing about why nudity was such a big deal. Practicality tends to remind us that clothing or coverings of some sort is usually needed to protect our bodies, but when living on a tropical island where it rarely gets that cold it’s easy to think that covering up isn’t always one of the primary thoughts unless one is thinking of protecting the sensitive parts of their body.
Apparently, there were several people that auditioned for this movie and Sean Penn even lost out to Richard Atkins, who might not have received the role if Matt Dillon had agreed to take it. For someone that hadn’t acted before to outdo someone like Sean Penn, who was still fairly young at that time but was still on his way up, is pretty impressive, but it does feel as though this is one of the only things he’s going to be known for in a big way, while the rest of his work is likely to be something that his most dedicated fans will hold onto and use to prove that he is in fact a star. That’s all well and good though since he did make his way into the business and has managed to maintain his position for some time, meaning that enough people like what he does that he can rightfully call himself a star and not have anyone take that away from him. Finding his many different works shouldn’t be too hard since it would take a quick search to find them, but learning more about him would be great since he does sound as though he’s had a long and interesting career as many would discover if they simply read his bio and his filmography. This guy has done quite a few movies and TV appearances over the years and has even reconnected with his former costar Brooke Shields at one point. To say that Christopher has been busy is an understatement since he’s been churning out movies for years now and it’s easy to see that he’s been keeping himself pretty busy with one project after another.
The fact is that one doesn’t necessarily have to be a megastar in order to be a celebrity since Christopher and many other folks have proven this time and again as their own celebrity status has never really been in question since they continue to do what they enjoy while making a good living at it and finding a way to maintain the lifestyle they’ve grown accustomed to. While it’s true that not a lot of people remember him compared to many other stars, it’s still just as true that he’s earned his place and has likely been enjoying it for some time.