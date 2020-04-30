Whatever Happened to Erica Durance?

It’s easy to say that Erica Durance, who is still acting today, is more of a TV personality than a movie star since she’s made a very good living appearing on the small screen and managed to take up one role in particular that has been talked about for some time, that of Lois Lane on Smallville. Like the rest of the cast she came in as the teenage version of the character and was allowed to grow and develop from there on the show. Along with Tom Welling she did show up in the CW a couple of other times but apart from that she eventually moved on and continued her acting career as she took on other roles and has been a guest star on other shows throughout the years. It does sound as though the executive director of Smallville had no doubt at all that Durance would be the woman that was needed for Lois Lane since despite seeing many talented individuals, Durance had a quality to her acting that no one else could match and as a result she got the part and was kept around until the show ended. That’s when an actor knows they’ve done something right, when out of so many other contenders they get the job simply because there was no one else that appeared to have the same qualities as they did.
Over the course of her career she’s amassed a pretty impressive net worth that might have a chance to grow even more depending on how her career progresses considering that she’s only 41 and could have a lot of good years left to her time on screen. While she’s been trained as a singer as well as an actor it’s kind of interesting to see that she took to the screen more than she did to the mic, but it could be that something simply made sense to her when it came to acting and that singing is still something she might do now and again but it isn’t her central focus. Many actors have at least one or more skills that they enter the business with since at times it’s wise to have something else to offer if it’s too difficult or not entirely possible to get by with one talent. Some of them manage to cultivate multiple talents and make good money doing it, while others pick one talent and stick with it for a while as they continue to build their career around that one thing that they do particularly well. Some folks have shown that at different parts in their lives they’re ready and willing to branch out, while a lot have been content to stick with the one thing as long as it lasts and count the other skills as their hobbies. Right now Erica has definitely made her way as an actress, and it’s fair to state that she’ll likely remain in that profession for as long as she can.
If anyone remembers she made her way to Smallville in 2004 and stuck around until 2011, meaning that she became a permanent fixture that the show would have needed eventually since having Clark without Lois would have been a little screwy even though the story did change a bit from what people might have remembered in the movies. Most people weren’t too bothered by this however as the show became one of the favorites of so many that many things that fans didn’t know about were widely accepted since they enriched and deepened the story in a way that made it that much better and much more enjoyable. After Smallville Erica just kept going with her career, finding new roles to take on in TV shows and movies as she continued to push herself each passing year. Lately she’s had several roles in TV shows and movies than anywhere else, and while it could be a sign of her career slowing down it could also mean that she simply wanted to do something away from the spotlight and has accepted roles that aren’t so much unimportant as they are low-key and out of the way, considering that people have to search to find them. For someone that was said to have so much potential one might think that it’s kind of a waste to do anything less than big pictures, but Erica appears to be happy where she’s at and hasn’t shown that much desire to keep moving up the ladder once again.
Some people find a niche and stick with it while others decide that they enjoy the more low-key existence that doesn’t demand too much of them. People are always bound to remember her for Smallville in any case and once they hear that she played Lois Lane a lot of ears will still perk up.