Whatever Happened to Joey Lauren Adams?

It’s kind of hard to believe that one of the women that guys used to fantasize about is now in her early 50s and has aged so well. Joey Lauren Adams is among one of the many actresses that has been around long enough to weather a few big changes in show business and has that kind of ‘been there, done that’ attitude about her in a way that explains a lot about her career. To say that she’s been a highly popularized individual is putting it nicely since it’s true that she has been around and she has played some very noticeable characters as she did in Chasing Amy, but she’s also played a lot of smaller parts that are just as fun and while not always meaningful have kept her fame alive since it’s always nice to see someone such as Joey pop up from time to time as a treat of sorts. She showed up in an episode Married With Children at one point as the soon to be wife of Bud’s cousin and was even Bud’s current love interest until he found out that she just wanted one last fling before getting hitched. Small roles such as this have been a big part of her career and have also made it possible for her to be taken in short bursts without having to expose her too much.
Strangely enough some people can’t stand Joey’s voice and have even commented on it as a sexy, helium-induced sound that some folks like and others can’t stand. Her voice isn’t that bad really, it does provide an image when she’s speaking of a woman that might be kind of a ditz and a little bubble-brained, but thankfully she’s managed to shoot those notions out of the sky without any trouble since she’s a very intelligent woman that has made a living out of being the kind of character on screen that’s not super-intelligent but is definitely above average most times. In movies such as Bio-Dome she’s been shown to be playful and even a little vindictive at times but being stupid is not something Joey does well as she’s already proven herself to be a quick-witted thinker that is highly entertaining. Some folks might not have expected her to become a director but that is the path she ended up taking eventually and in the 2000s she made her directorial debut. As of what she’s doing now, she’s still showing up in movies and wherever she can and still directing, though as usual she’s doing so here and there without committing to a lot of big roles She actually did come back as Alyssa in the most recent Jay and Silent Bob reboot for a short bout, as a lot of actors that have been around Kevin Smith for a while tend to come back now and again just to make an appearance.
Anyone that’s been watching Joey for a while now knows that she might appear as a flighty actor, not a flake but definitely someone that might be here today and gone tomorrow on a breeze, but she’s been pretty rock solid in her career for a while and has gone back and forth between TV and movies on a regular basis. To think that she’s anything but professional is a bit erroneous since she’s put in some quality roles in her time such as in Chasing Amy and, if anyone remembers it, Adam Sandler’s movie Big Daddy as Layla, the romantic interest of the main character. If anyone remembers, Layla was a very intelligent character and ended up falling in love with Sonny, played by Sandler, and even defended him in court when Sonny had to answer for defrauding social services in order to keep a kid that was fathered by his roommate, who was out of town when everything happened. Plus, the part of Alyssa wasn’t exactly a ditzy role either as it shows Joey in a light that some might think isn’t entirely positive but others happened to like in a big way. The point is that despite how her voice sounds and the fact that she’s a very attractive lady, Joey is also possessed with a brain that allows her to rise above the pretty but dumb ideal that some folks still tend to attribute to various women in show business. Unfortunately some people tend to deserve this label and have proved it, but Joey thankfully isn’t one of them.
She is something of a chameleon when one sees her in one production and then another really, since in Bio-Dome, Married With Children, and several other projects she’s all about sex appeal and brains, but in Big Daddy her look was toned down quite a bit so as to accentuate the fact that she was an intelligent and hard-working individual. That’s just one part of what makes her so great though, as there are many others to list.