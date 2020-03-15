Whatever Happened to Kim Wilde?

Talking about movie stars so often might make one think that others in various fields of entertainment come and go without much fanfare, but obviously that’s not the case. Kim Wilde is a name that a lot of people might not know right off the bat, but if actors are hard to keep track of, and they are really, then musicians are doubly so if not more since there are literally thousands of musicians out there for every few that manage to gain the attention of a massive audience. Kim forged her own way forward back in the day with the popular song Kids in America, which is easy enough to find if one just looks, and is one of the more famous songs that she produced during her rise, and it’s been among the several that has managed to inspire future artists and even those that have continued to push their career forward today. The 59-year old, yes, it’s been that long, is still a part of the music scene today, showing that through everything she’s kept a passion concerning the music industry and what she does. These days sticking with something you love is definitely impressive given that the entertainment industry has been seen to use people up in a big way and then release them only when they have nothing left to offer. Those that tend to love what they’re doing at the very least tend to have a way of weathering the bad along with the good.
As far as her involvement with the music industry goes she’s currently a radio DJ and a landscape gardener so she’s not bouncing across the stage as much as she used to, but she still has something to do with music and has entertained other interests throughout her life at this point. Gardening became an interest when she became pregnant with her first child and was apparently an interest that she’d allowed to lapse for a while, though she picked it back up and after studying horticulture for a while she became quite skilled at the practice. To date her life appears to be far more quiet and laid back than it was back in her heyday, but she’s definitely had her time in front of the crowds in the past couple of decades. With an impressive net worth of around $20 million it’s kind of evident that she doesn’t need to go back on the road and do her thing, and can enjoy the fruits of the labors she put forth in her earlier days. That’s the goal of many people after all, to work and work until you have enough that you don’t have to work as hard. Well, it’s the goal of some at least.
As one of the more inspirational voices of the 80s Kim was seen as among the most popular singers to ever emerge and despite the fact that now a lot of people might not recognize her name upon hearing it, she’s contributed to the music industry in a big way. Like I mentioned earlier in the article, the music industry is a vast network of names, faces, and sounds. Some of those might begin to overlap after a while as people tend to focus on what’s new, what’s hot, and what is trending the most. Those that can think for themselves, and there are still many of us around to be fair, tend to lock onto artists and sounds that we like and keep them close no matter how much time passes, as there are a lot of folks that still love the sounds of the 80s and will gladly sing along to their favorite songs. I can readily admit that Kids in America is a catchy song and one that easily slips into the consciousness to stick since it has the kind of cadence and sound that isn’t too challenging and yet is just forceful enough to stick around for a while. Plus, the fact that nostalgia is such a big thing at this point in pop culture is more than enough reason to look her up and find out why so many people found her to be so enjoyable back in the day. Another fact, that she helped to inspire many other artists that would eventually start topping the charts in their own time, is reason enough to think that she’s someone incredibly valuable to the history of music.
The truth of the music industry is that musicians come and go, with many of them never making the mark they want to as they struggle to even get noticed. But with those that have been to the show and done their thing the only guarantee that they’ll be remembered comes from the impact that they make upon the fans. Kim Wilde made that impact a while ago and is worth remembering for it.