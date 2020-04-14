Whatever Happened to Michelle Burke?

A lot of actors perform well for one role and are then never heard from again while others have a spotty to fantastic career that spans for years and possibly decades. Michelle Burke is one of those that has had success in her life but started out quickly and never gained enough steam to really be called much of a legend, even though she has had several roles that people might recall. Apart from her time on Dazed and Confused she also featured in the Coneheads movie, which wasn’t well-received by a lot of people, as Connie, the daughter of Beldar and Prymatt. While it wasn’t really considered to be the best movie it’s still one that had a great deal of hype and was able to help her career a long a bit since she’s been acting since the 90s and is still, for all intents and purposes, doing her thing in show business. It’s hard to call anyone a failure that’s actually managed to find themselves on the big and small screens since the reality of it is that they’ve made it and no matter if they’re regarded by millions or simply hundreds as a success, they’ve managed to reach their goal when thousands have tripped up somewhere along the line on their way to fame. In other words she’s earned her respect as an actress and has definitely proven that she has what it takes to stick in there with the rest of them.
One of the many downfalls of being an actor however is that there’s always someone willing and ready to come take your spot and try as a person might there will always be someone better that comes along to take up the attention of the people. That’s one of the stark and unyielding truths of show business, it keeps moving no matter what’s happening and there are literally hundreds if not thousands of people that are willing to do whatever it takes to secure a spot at the metaphorical table. The fact that Michelle has been there, done that, is testament to this since she’s likely had to fight and claw her way along to prove to other that she was worth keeping around. Even more telling is the fact that she’s never took any acting classes it sounds like, which could have easily been a mark against her had she not been seen as good enough to put on the screen. Some actors go through years of education and study to perfect their craft, while for some folks it comes naturally somehow. Admittedly this is a quality that irks those of us that really have to work at what we do, but after setting one’s ego aside it’s more important to recognize that even with natural talent the lack of experience might show through eventually.
Michelle has never really had that problem thankfully since she’s been surrounded quite often by a stellar cast and enough support that she’s been able to worry just about her part and how she fits into the overall scheme of the movie or show. Her time in show business thus far has also been good to her in the sense that it’s set her up with a very comfortable lifestyle and has allowed her to keep going forward as she continues to find roles to participate in even if her star has dimmed just a bit. That’s the business though, it happens to everyone at some point and to many people throughout the course of a couple decades. Seeing as how she’s been in the business since the 90s it’s easy to think that she might have had several chances to take on one role or another that might have seen her grab the spotlight and run with it, but thus far she’s been a moderately popular actress that has taken on a few memorable roles and not much else in the way of super-stardom. Whether it’s by choice or circumstance she hasn’t so much slowed down in her acting as she has kind of faded off a bit throughout the years, taking on jobs as she can and as they’re given but otherwise not attaining the same notoriety as others that she’s been around.
The best part about any actor’s career comes when they help to create characters that people are bound to remember for one reason or another due to some emotional response that the character triggers that allows a person to think of them from time to time. Michelle has likely come up with many such characters throughout her career and as a result she’s hard to forget completely, though there are times when a person might have to be reminded of her name so that they know who to look for and which movies to watch.