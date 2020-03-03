Whatever Happened to Nancy Valen?

At this time Nancy Valen, one of the many Baywatch alums that’s still around and still active, has gone from acting to producing it sounds like and has continued to be a part of show business even if a lot of people have to be reminded of her name. David Whittaker of Brain Sharper has a little more information on this that might be useful. At this point in her career though it’s less of a concern since if you do remember her from any of her appearances, most of which came on TV shows, then it’s likely that you’ll know that she’s been doing just fine in the industry and has been pushing forward in a way that a lot of the current stars can’t even boast about. The 53-year old has done a fair amount in her career when it comes to acting but as many upon many people can figure out at this point this doesn’t mean much if one isn’t remembered by the fans and doesn’t establish themselves as an acting powerhouse that’s seen across the world in a big and flashy way. At least that’s how it appears to go in this day and age, but thankfully this is something that doesn’t matter when describing Nancy since she’s managed to get in and do the bulk of her acting while she was still young and also achieved the prestige of starring on a couple of shows that were highly popular back in the day, thereby making certain that she does have a legacy and that it’s easy to look up if one is so inclined.
That and the fact that her net worth is simply staggering is enough to believe that she’s leading a pretty comfortable life right now and has the kind of lifestyle that many might find extremely comfortable and that can sustain a person for a very long time if they live within their means. Nancy’s been in the business so long that she can likely say she’s done and seen quite a bit in her time and has learned a number of tricks along the way that have helped her out and allowed her to become a little more seasoned as she’s entered veteran actor status. The fact that she did star in shows that were far more dramatic than anything isn’t exactly a bad thing since it means that she’s had a lot of time to hone her skills as a serious actress and likely, at this point, is able to turn it on and off at will, or so one would think at least.
The one thing about older actors at this point is a person has to wonder how many of them simply accept the changes to the business with an open mind and how many of them shake their heads and wonder why they can’t go back to the old days which weren’t perfect by any means but did tend to appear just a bit simpler at times. Of course that’s a little deceiving since if anyone remembers the old the days, and plenty of us do from our own perspective, saying that they weren’t perfect is kind of an understatement, though saying they’re perfect now would be just as bad. In a way does appear that Nancy is one of those that simply goes with the flow and rolls with the changes to the business as much as she can since otherwise there’s a good chance that she might have retired along with many others by now and gone on to do something else. To stay in show business for this long when your name has been largely forgotten by younger generations implies that there’s a lot of love and passion for the craft, and upon reading her bio there’s no doubt that this would describe her pretty well. Nancy actually gave up a theatrical scholarship at one point in her life to stick with an already established career, so this says that she’s the type that tends to go for more of a sure thing than to just up and take the first opportunity that comes along. It also says that she’s a person that stays the course as much as possible until it’s time to be moving on, which is inspirational in its own way. This is a good lesson for the current and future generations of actors to learn since it shows them that taking the bigger, better deal isn’t always the right way as keeping on the straight and narrow as much as possible an earning what you get is sometimes very rewarding. It’s tough without a doubt, but it’s still worth it in the end for a lot of people.
So even if she’s not that well known any longer Nancy Valen is still someone that’s managed to get as much as she can out of show business, and is still doing so to this day.