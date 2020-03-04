Whatever Happened to Stepfanie Kramer?

Anyone remember the popular TV show Hunter? If so then you likely remember Stepfanie Kramer, who played the part of Dee Dee McCall for a good number of years and was more or less with Hunter as much as possible. It’s funny to hear that she had to stand on an egg crate in order to be in the same shot as her costar considering how tall he was, but as you might imagine the kind of tricks that are available to make anything appear possible are plentiful in the industry. Her bio lists Stepfanie as still active in show business and it does appear that she’s been keeping pretty busy thus far in her life as she’s had several projects throughout the years that have kept her in the loop more or less. While she hasn’t had any major blockbusters it’s more than evident that she’s been staying busy and doing what she can to keep her career going and reputation up. Now in her 60s Kramer is still doing her thing and also helping out other that want to break into the acting business since she’s been a guest instructor at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and has taught a Master Acting Class. In a big way she’s giving back to the business that’s done fairly well for her over the years and it’s nice to see.
It’s astonishing to realize just how many older actors are still in the business and how many of them are still active and doing their best to stay relevant. Not a lot of them are trying to ride on the coattails of others but are doing their utmost to make sure that they’re still recognized for their own talents. A few definitely try to cash in on the past and whatever fame it can still bring them, but Kramer has been pretty forward-thinking throughout the years thus far and she’s made it a point to keep her characters as entertaining as possible. At her age it’s not entirely possible to be the same type of character she once was since back in the day she had a great amount of sex appeal, but not she’s definitely the more mature and seasoned individual that’s been there, done that, and isn’t going to mess around with those that aren’t getting with the program. A lot of that has to come from having been on Hunter for so long, but there’s a good bet that some of it comes from just being the kind of actress she is. Some people change their acts in a big way throughout the years as they take on different roles or respond to fans or society or anything and everything that suggests they diversify. Others change, but in a gradual way as they maintain the level of talent and skill that they’ve had for so long. That definitely sounds like Kramer, who is just as good now as she was back in the day.
In a big way it’s fun to see just how actors change things up at times since it’s indicative of their own personality and how often it can change. Some of them take drastic steps to make sure that they’re seen as multi-talented and can do just about anything, and it works so long as they find a way to adapt to each new style and situation they put themselves in. Too many crash and burn however since they’re either not as adaptable and think they are, or they can’t break the mindset that they’ve established after a while. Kramer has definitely evolved in her acting and she’s come a long way since her days in Hunter, though she’s also by and by become a name that fewer and fewer people remember as the fans that used to watch her in Hunter and other productions. That’s the only downfall of being an actor that doesn’t continue to climb as their career moves along, they do tend to get lost in the mix after a while and their name starts to become lost amid the many that continue to pour in through Hollywood’s gates to gain their due attention and notice.
To be fair though she’s amassed a decent net worth that can give her a pretty comfortable life, so there’s not a lot to complain about since she’s definitely kept herself going and made a career out of it rather than trying to make one comeback after another to the type of glory that, back in the 80s, was likely the type that some thought would last. The bad news is that nothing lasts in Hollywood, and no matter what a career looks like in the moment or even a decade or three later, one day that name will fade along with the memory of the individual, and the fans will need to be reminded of who a person is. So long as the actors in question keep moving forward though, that memory isn’t going to fade completely.