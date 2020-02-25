Whatever Happened to Susan Ursitti AKA Boof From Teen Wolf?

There’s not a lot to tell about Susan Ursitti at this point since she bowed out of acting in 1997 and went on to get her master’s degree in design and manufacturing, thereby giving her a pretty good start at something other than acting, which might be a good thing since really one of the only movies she’s remembered for is Teen Wolf. You remember Boof right? Boof was Scott Howard’s best friend and had a great deal of affection for him and, as you can imagine, Scott didn’t reciprocate since the two of them had known each other for so long that there was too much history there and he either wasn’t interested or he didn’t want to spoil it, whatever the excuse might have been. At some point in the movie he does come to realize just how much she cares about him and starts to understand just how much their relationship means, which becomes yet another memorable love story that a lot of us remember from back in the day. Of course Boof wouldn’t make it into the sequel, and neither would Michael J. Fox as the lead role went to Jason Bateman. Instead, Boof and Scott managed to be immortalized in their own manner as so many others have when it comes to popular 80s movies, memory and the idea that the movie is still there to be watched by anyone willing to download it.
Susan’s acting career wasn’t all that short but it didn’t last past the 90s as by 1997 she was apparently ready to call it quits and stepped away from the meager spotlight she’d been given for so long. That might sound a little mean but to be fair Susan did star in commercials, a few TV episodes here and there, and a few movies, but never really became a big star on the same level as some of her costars. Some people are usually brought in because they have the right look, right attitude, or something else for that time and place, but it never really progresses past that moment. It’s kind of saddening to think that if given the time and coaching that’s needed that these individuals could attain a level of popularity that they really desire. But that’s the way show business goes unfortunately and as fun a character as Boof was and as talented as Susan might have been back in the day things do move forward in the industry at a breakneck pace more often than not and if a person can’t keep up then they’re bound to get left behind.
On the other hand, some folks get a taste of life in show business and tend to find that it’s not for them after a while. Whether this was the case or something else happened that convinced Susan it was time to leave is uncertain, but the fact is that she’s been away from the screen for over two decades now and it would appear that she doesn’t miss it that much. It could have been becoming a mother or finding another path in life that took her from the screen, or it could have been that she just didn’t like what she saw back in the day as her career continued to move forward. There are a number of factors that go into the decision to retire from acting and trying to list them all would take longer than this article is bound to run. The safest bet at this point is to say that everyone has their reason and Susan found hers when it was time to leave, and if she’s looked back since it’s obvious that it might have been with fond memories or simply to see where she’d been, not if she could get back at some point. The fact that Boof is one of the roles that we remember her for the most is kind of proof that Susan hadn’t really hit it off in Hollywood the way that others had since anything and everything she’d done to the point and after didn’t really appear to set her up for a largely successful run in the future. Instead it’s probably best that she got out when she did since it does sound as though she’s been doing just fine ever since.
She did manage to make a comfortable living from her time as an actress but it wasn’t enough to really keep her going, so perhaps that was one factor. Going into design and manufacturing however would be more than enough for anyone with the know-how and dedication to make a good deal of money if they can break into the market and provide their services to someone that’s willing to pay them well. All in all Susan likely made the right choice for herself, and hopefully all is working out alright.