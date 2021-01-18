Home
TV News
Whatever Happened to Thedrick Barnes from My 600-lb Life?

Whatever Happened to Thedrick Barnes from My 600-lb Life?

5 seconds ago

For nearly a decade, the TLC series My 600-lb Life has told dozens of stories of people who are struggling with their weight. Initially, the show was meant to be a five part mini-series, but it became so popular that it was brought on as a full series. While some people find it hard to believe that anyone could ever weight 600 pounds, the show provides some interesting insight as to how many people find themselves dealing with morbid obesity. Over the years, there have been a few stories that were especially heart warming and Thedrick Barnes’s was one of them.

Like many people who have been featured on the show, Thedrick found extreme comfort in food. His weight had gotten to a point where he could barely leave the house. The only time he ventured outside was to walk to the ice cream truck. At one point, Thedrick reached nearly 750 pounds. His weight became a life or death situation which is what caused him to seek the help of Dr. Nowzaradan. After losing enough weight to be approved for weight loss surgery, Thedrick was able to undergo the procedure.

Unfortunately, episodes of My 600-lb Life don’t spend much time with the person after they are approved for the procedure so naturally lots of people have wondered how things have been going for Thedrick. We’re happy to say we have some answers. Keep reading to learn what happened to Thedrick Barnes from My 600-lb Life.

What Is Thedrick Up To Now?

Sadly, Thedrick isn’t the most active social media user so he hasn’t provided any thorough updates. Additionally, he had to sign an NDA with the show that prevented him from revealing too much. In fact, it looks like he wasn’t aware of the fact that he wasn’t allowed to post updates. In a recent Instagram story, Thedrick said, “I’m sorry the film company said I can’t post updates I’m sorry I thought I could I’m sorry”.

With that being said, the few recent pictures that he has posted appear to show his face looking much thinner, but it’s not entirely clear whether or not he has undergone surgery. At the time time, he does seem to be in good spirits overall. Still, losing weight isn’t easy – especially when your goal is to drop hundreds of pounds.

Financial Hardships

In a tweet from January 2021, Thedrick said, “With no car catching ubers and lyft too and from home i have a dr.s appointment coming up on the 01/20/21 and dont have the resources to get there and what scared me since being here my momma got lose the other day so so i come to u open heart every little bit helps Thanks Theo.” He also added that he didn’t receive any money for being on My 600-lb Life which means that he has to foot his own bill for any medical expenses. One of Thedrick’s followers challenged his statement that he wasn’t paid, but there’s a very good chance he’s telling the truth.

According to The List, people featured on My 600-lb Life are only paid around $1,500 to be on the show. When you think about how much the show makes from these episodes and the fact that filming can take about a year, $1,500 starts to sound like chump change. On top of that, several former cast mates have sued the show’s production company alleging that their medical costs were not covered.

Will The Show Do A Full Update On Him?

Even though My 600-lb Life doesn’t go into much detail about cast members’ entire surgery journey, there are sometimes follow-up episodes. A spin-off series called My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? debuted in 2015 as a way to provide updates on former cast members.

It’s unclear how people are chosen for these episodes since it doesn’t appear that everyone gets one. Since Thedrick and his story were so popular among viewers, there is a chance we could see him on TV again. If the rest of his journey does end up getting featured, there will be a lot of people rooting for a positive outcome.

The Future Of My 600-lb Life

My 600-lb Life is getting ready to enter its 9th season and it doesn’t look like the show has any plans on slowing down. While many episodes are truly heartbreaking, it’s also heartwarming to see people who are working hard to reach their goals and improve their quality of life. The 9th season is set to air on TLC on January 27, 2021.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Whatever Happened to Thedrick Barnes from My 600-lb Life?
What We Know about “Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue” So Far
WandaVision: Is It What We Were Expecting?
Doogie Howser Reboot Finds Its Lead in Peyton Elizabeth Lee
The Crazy Way Robert De Niro Prepared for the Movie Taxi Driver
What We Learned from The Trailer for “Cherry”
The Hilarious Imaginary Pitch Meeting That Led to Hobbs and Shaw
Captain America 4
How Will Captain America Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andra Day
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tiera Skovbye
Mandalorian Tracks New Bounty Hunter in LEGO Fan-Made Video
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Crystal Hefner
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5