Whatever Happened to Tiffany Brissette?

Anyone remember the show Small Wonder? If you do then you remember Tiffany Brissette, the young girl that played V.I.C.I., the robotic child that was meant to behave like a 10-year old and was seen to cause as much hilarity as those around for a period of about four years until the show was cancelled. Tiffany ended up acting until about 1991 but hasn’t been seen all that much since. Tiffany’s career actually started when she was just two years of age since her mother decided to enter her in pageants and various talent competitions throughout her younger years. She even went on do a bit of voice-over work and worked on a few commercials. Her big break came during her stint on Heart Like a Wheel which aired in 1983, and from there she was encouraged even further to keep moving forward with her talent. From that point she went on to become a recurring character on the show Webster, but Small Wonder would undoubtedly be one of her greatest roles.
Once Small Wonder was over she made her way to the show Equal Justice, and she even found herself on The 700 Club at the age of 17. As of 1991 though she left acting behind and devoted herself to school as she attended Westmont College, where she would eventually earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology. After that Tiffany became heavily involved with helping children and young adults in the role of a counselor back home in the San Diego area. That would last until around the mid-2000s when she decided to relocate to Boulder, Colorado where she took up a job as a nanny. While in Boulder she earned another degree and eventually became a registered nurse, which has apparently still her current occupation. She has shown up in a couple of ‘Where Are They Now?’ segments but apart from that there really hasn’t been much word on Tiffany and it’s likely that she’s settled into her life away from the camera without many, if any, regrets. Some people might say that there are a lot of missed opportunities that could have come her way had she stayed in the business, but luckily there are some folks that tend to know when to get out and what they want once they are out. Reading up on her, with as much information as there is, Tiffany has stood out as both a devout individual and someone that knows her own self-worth and has been a strong-willed individual for some time.
Realizing that one of the stars we grew up with as kids is in her 40s at this time reminds a lot of us that those ‘back in the day’ cracks are still pretty amusing but they’re more telling than we realize since all the people once idolized, and possibly still do, aren’t getting any younger, and neither are we. It is thankful that Tiffany managed to dodge whatever massive issues were going on in Hollywood for who knows how long when it came to child actors, as her upbringing didn’t manage to drag her down in any way. She got out when she felt like it and didn’t go back, which might have been best since as a child she was talented but there’s no way to tell just how successful she would have continued to be as the years went on. That’s one thing about any star that one can admire or sigh over in frustration, their ability to know when their run has ended. For the era she belonged to Tiffany had enough talent and skill to make her roles work, but it would have been difficult to tell if she had what it took to keep moving forward and change in the rapidly-evolving landscape that is Hollywood. A very good argument might be that she never had any intentions of finding out though as it happens with some actors they get in, do their thing, and then bow out without any regrets. If that was Tiffany’s plan then it worked just fine since she had the spotlight for a little while and found her exit when she wanted it.
It does make one wonder if people recognize her from her previous appearances and ask her what it was like to be a star for a while. It’s likely that this has happened more than once over the years but it’s also likely that people have stopped asking after a while given how long she’s been away from the business. It doesn’t sound as though she had any regrets about leaving, so it’s fair to state that she had a good run while she was in and simply felt that it was time to pack up and head down whatever path her life would take her next. And to date it would appear that she’s quite happy with the choices she made.