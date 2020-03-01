Whatever Happened to Tracy Scoggins?

Tracy Scoggins is listed as still current when it comes to her career but at this time it doesn’t appear that she’s done much of anything on screen since 2014. If she is still acting it might be that she’s taking a long break or possibly considering if it’s time to walk away, though the jury is out on that notion at the moment since a lot of actors can step away for a while and then come back ready to go again. As someone that’s been in the business since the late 70s Scoggins knows very well how the industry goes and despite that she’s been able to continue a career that’s been fairly moderate throughout the years and hasn’t ever seen her attain the kind of elite level that some have claimed, but has still been a recognizable name and face in several shows and movies. If anything her reputation and her acting career are both solid and sound and it’s easy to think that she’s been quite comfortable in both for some time. As far as funding her lifestyle she’s definitely managed to live the life of a star even if she’s not counted among those that are commonly known by so many, but if you remember her from the various 80s and 90s productions she starred in then it’s pretty easy to think that she did her job and was good enough at it that she deserves the accolades that came as a result, and the remembrance that many might still hold when hearing her name.
She’s been a part of pop culture for a long time now and if you take a look at her filmography she has kind of bounced around from show to show with a single episode here and there, but there have also been instances when she’s stuck around for a while and made a bigger contribution to one show or another. She was a part of Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman for a while and went on to Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years for a pretty impressive number of episodes. Babylon 5 was another show that saw her take on a very well-defined role and even allowed her to take it a bit further with a few TV movies as the same character. In short, Tracy isn’t a one-hit wonder in any sense considering how long she’s been around, but the idea of being something of a journeyman, or woman, is kind of accurate since she’s gone from one show to another pretty frequently over the years while taking on one movie role after another until several years ago.
Another thing to note that’s kind of nice really when thinking about how so many people have gone under the knife these days is that some people actually decline the idea and don’t bother as they either accept the fact that they are aging and will continue to do so, or they’re aging well enough that taking a risk with surgery just isn’t necessary. Or it could be both really since some folks don’t like the idea and tend to age more gracefully than others as they might take better care of themselves or be possessed of superior genetics that allow them to weather the aging process a little easier. Hey, it happens, some folks just don’t show their age that well while others don’t tend to age all that much with each year, like Tracy. Admittedly she looks very good for woman in her 60s and while the lines are showing it doesn’t detract from the natural beauty that she’s possessed for so long as many would claim. Some think that she’s had surgery over the years but a resounding majority believe that it’s all her and that she hasn’t had any touch-ups. I’ll say this much, sometimes it’s hard to tell who’s had work done and who hasn’t, but looking at current photos of Tracy it does appear that she’s just a very beautiful woman that’s managed to age with a great deal of grace and doesn’t need to worry about a consultation about her looks, much less about going under the knife.
One can only hope that as the years continue to roll by and the actors people revere at this time continue to age that a lot of them will turn out to be like those whose names are starting to slip by and become unnoticed as the years continue to bury their accomplishments. I’ve said it so many times that it sounds kind of like a broken record in my own head, but it bears saying again and again until people realize it as the truth, the older actors that a lot of folks barely remember at this point aren’t unimportant in the least bit since from the bottom of the barrel to the top-tier elites and everyone in between, every actor has made Hollywood what it is now, for good or ill, and a big thank you is always in order no matter who it’s aimed towards.