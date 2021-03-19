Whatever Happened to Travis Tedford?

I’ve said that people have dropped off the map before, but some of them do so on purpose for whatever reason they want to cite, and trying to get them to open up about their time on screen might not be too tough, but it’s likely that they might not want to talk about it all the time. Travis Telford played the role of Spanky in the 1994 movie, and I’ve got to say it since now I’m feeling a bit old, but the original Spanky, George McFarland, passed away just a year before this movie was released, which is kind of interesting, to be honest. A lot of people would gladly claim that Travis was a valuable part of The Little Rascals back in the 90s, as this was his first big crack at acting. Unfortunately it didn’t really lead anywhere as far as his career goes, since he had a few other roles not long after this and a couple later on in the 2000s, but apart from that, things didn’t really work out the way he would have liked. These days his social media accounts are private and it sounds as though Travis is a marketing professional, but there’s not a lot more than this that’s available unless a person toes looking.
It should be fairly obvious, but not every child actor is bound to become a huge success considering that there are so many kids that try for a spot and don’t get one. Even those that manage to luck out and get a spot don’t necessarily keep it that long since the moment some of them start to grow up it becomes apparent that they’re not bound to stay as young and cute as people would like. Some folks manage to transition into the teenage years and then into adolescence, and even into adulthood, without any real problems, but the percentage of actors that manage to do this isn’t as great as some folks might want to believe. To be fair, Travis might have been trying to stick around and see if his career could go anywhere, but with the kind of saturation that’s experienced when so many child actors are vying for one role or another, it’s easy to think that even those with a little experience might not have such an easy time of it since as it was already mentioned, those kids do start to grow up eventually, and once puberty hits it’s easy to think that things can change in a big way that might make them less appealing.
The Little Rascals was a favorite movie of many people back in the day since it dealt with a much simpler time for many of us and allowed people to enjoy the hijinks of the kids involved without having to think too much about the idea of a club that excluded girls or the fact that girls and boys in this movie didn’t really get along unless it was in secret or unless they were completely comfortable with who they are. One has to recall that Spanky did in fact try to sabotage Alfalfa and Darla’s relationship and that Darla wasn’t exactly a damsel in distress since she knew how to be tough when it counted. The fact is that out of all the movies that some folks like to say ‘couldn’t be made today’ The Little Rascals should be on that list, but they don’t get mentioned a lot since there are simply too many teenage movies that are easier to pick on. Heaven forbid the ‘woke’ critics decide to pick on a kid’s movie, but they’ll gladly say something about animated characters that are designed and meant to be taken as a joke. Oh well.
Travis’s career ended around 2010, after which time he apparently decided to make himself scarce as he went on to other things in his life. Trying to find him now isn’t too hard since it’s not that hard to find anyone if a person really tries. But he’s been adamant about keeping his social media profile private apparently and it’s likely that he doesn’t want to talk much about his career unless it’s at a time of his choosing. Honestly, his career didn’t last that long and his only memorable role was Spanky, so thinking that he might want to stay on the down-low and not shout it to the heavens is understandable. The guy has been working a regular job for a while and it does appear that he’d rather be known as someone that’s no longer famous, so it’s best to simply let him be and just enjoy the fact that at one time he was someone that people might have thought of when they pictured The Little Rascals or Welch’s grape juice. Either way, he was popular at one point.