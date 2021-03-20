What’s New in The Signifier: Director’s Cut?

It looks like The Signifier is getting a Director’s Cut including some new content and next-gen upgrades. “Developer Playmestudio and publisher Raw Fury have unveiled The Signifier: Director’s Cut, the definitive edition of 2020’s psychological tech-noir thriller featuring new story content, enhanced performance and visuals, and a variety of expanded features. Marking the game’s console debut, The Signifier: Director’s Cut will launch later this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC and Mac.” If you’re like me and haven’t heard about the game until now, here’s your chance to learn everything you need to know about the game! So what new things are coming in The Signifier: Director’s Cut? What next-gen upgrades to the game are we getting?
What is The Signifier / The Signifier: Director’s Cut?
Well, “The Signifier is a surreal first-person adventure that blends experimental investigation, psychology and artificial intelligence. When the vice president of the world’s largest tech company turns up dead in her home, it’s up to you to explore her memories and emotions with a revolutionary brain scanner to uncover what happened. Move freely between three dimensions — reality, objective memories and subjective feelings — searching for clues in mind-bending environments, discovering important revelations, solving puzzles, and putting the pieces together in pursuit of the truth.” If you’re looking for a game that will push your limits and test your mental fortitude, it seems like The Signifier: Director’s Cut will be that game.
Who is Playmestudio?
“From 3D/VFX Creators to Game Designers, writers and Programmers, we consider everyone in our team as an artist, striving to produce as a group that which we can’t as individuals.” According to their website, “Playmestudio is currently in development of The Signifier, a first-person tech-noir mystery adventure that blends investigation, experimental psychology, and artificial intelligence.” Based in Santiago, Chile “ Playmestudio is an independent studio which focuses on creative, carefully crafted cinematic experiences.”
Who is Raw Fury?
According to their website, “Raw Fury is a (un)publisher. We don’t care about genres or mechanics. We care about experiences and emotions. And we want to help developers make magic. We publish games but there is more to it. Raw Fury is a passion project. We’re all about doing what makes us and the people we work with happy. We’ve run both small and large development studios, we’ve produced games, promoted them, and written about them. We’ve designed them, distributed them, and delivered them into the hands of fans. We are a mixed team of veterans and new talent. We have enjoyed success and survived through challenges.” The publishers of The Signified, Raw Fury, does not at all seem like your typical publisher and aims to be a partner rather than a manager. Raw Fury has published games since 2015 including Kingdom, Kathy Rain, Kingdom: New Lands, Gonner, Tormentor X Punisher, Uurnog Uunlimited, Dandara, Bad North, Kingdom: Two Crowns, Out There, Whispers of a Machine, Night Call, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Mosaic, Per Aspera, Star Renegades, West of Dead, Call of the Sea, Sable, Backbone, and The Last Night (coming soon). Now, Raw Fury has added The Signifier: Director’s Cut to its impressive list of published games. We’re looking forward to seeing future titles published by Raw Fury.
What’s coming in The Signifier: Director’s Cut?
Here’s a full list of everything we know to be coming to The Signifier: Director’s Cut:
- Expanded narrative content featuring new memories, dialogue and voice-over, three additional story endings, and a new epilogue giving greater insight to key characters and choices.
- Next-gen enhancements, including support for an average of 60 FPS at 4K and 100+ FPS at 1080p, as well as faster loading times and high-resolution textures.
- Bonus gameplay features, including a new difficulty setting for those purely interested in experiencing the game’s story, plus new menu tips, clues, and remappable controls.
- Free upgrade for anyone who owns The Signifier on Steam, GOG.com, or the Humble Store when the new title update launches!
Great news for owners of the game’s original edition on Steam, GOG, or purchased the game through Humble Bundle as you’ll be able to claim your free upgrade when the new title update launches! It’s also nice to see even more content being made when most games that include a next-gen update typically only update the graphics and performance of the game. I love the fact that Playmestudio isn’t just putting the minimum effort into improving their game and I hope we get to see more content for The Signifier: Director’s Cut in the future!